They ask young people to be responsible to avoid contagions 2:33

. – A spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort last March led to 64 cases of coronavirus, but proper follow-up of contacts, quarantine, and isolation controlled the outbreak.

No one became seriously ill and no one died, but the incident illustrates how young people, especially college students, can quickly transmit the virus to each other and take it to the community, a team from the University of Texas at Austin reported Wednesday.

More than 40 Texas youth ignored confinement orders, went on vacation to Mexico and tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus: New US Travel Protocols 0:41

The students traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from March 14 to 19. A week later, back in Austin, three showed up at the University of Texas Health Center (UTHA) with coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Eventually, 60 vacationers contracted the virus. In turn, they infected a family contact and three people in the community, the University team reported in the weekly bulletin of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Contact tracking interviews revealed that travelers to Cabo San Lucas used a variety of commercial, charter, and private flights to return to the United States,” the researchers wrote, part of a joint effort between the University and Austin Public. Health.

“Additional travelers were identified through follow-up contact interviews and review of flight manifests assembled with assistance from Austin Public Health,” they added.

The state of Texas begins its reopening 2:00

Then the contact search team sprang into action. “UTHA trained medical students, public health students, and clinical and research staff members to trace contacts. UTHA contact trackers communicated with travelers and contacts by phone. First, by sending a text message, with an initial message about the possible exposure, and then, trying to call each traveler and contact them three times, “they wrote.

“During the phone call, contact trackers advised asymptomatic travelers and contacts to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days from the last date of potential exposure. Travelers and symptomatic contacts were offered a SARS-CoV-2 test and asked to self-isolate until a negative test result was obtained or, following CDC recommendations at that time, up to 7 days later. of the onset of symptoms, including 3 days without fever and without worsening of symptoms ”.

It was complicated, because many of the people involved shared rooms, traveled together, and then returned home to share apartments. And about a fifth of those who ended up testing positive had no symptoms.

“Asymptomatic people or those with mild symptoms probably play an important role in maintaining SARS-CoV-2 transmission during outbreaks, especially in younger populations, such as the one described here,” the research team wrote.

The symptoms that people had were different. “They had similar proportions of fever, cough, sore throat, and headache between people with positive results and negative results,” the team wrote.

Some of the students may have had other respiratory infections, including the flu. The researchers also suspect that some claimed they had symptoms when they did not, so they could be tested.

Regarding the implications of the study, the researchers said that universities, colleges and other schools should take into account this pattern of shared life and the rapid spread of the virus, as they consider reopening.

Texas Rise

The Texas governor is urging people to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus cases, and some health officials are calling for a stricter order to stay home.

“Because the spread is so widespread right now, there is never a reason that you have to leave your home,” Governor Greg Abbott told CNN affiliate KBTX. “Unless you need to go out, the safest place for you is your home.”

New cases and hospitalizations there are increasing at their fastest rate so far, something Abbott called “unacceptable,” with Texas reporting more than 5,000 cases in a single day, breaking its previous record, health authorities said.

– Additional reporting by Jay Croft and Christina Maxouris from CNN.