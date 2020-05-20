The National Police arrested 465 people for violating the curfew period from 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the institution of order, this figure shows an increase in relation to the 398 detainees in what was the first day of the new extension.

The police report also indicates that 36 businesses were closed for operating during the hours in which the government order prevails.

Last Sunday President Danilo Medina ordered by decree 160-20 to maintain the national state of emergency in force, while in 161-20 the curfew for life is extended for 15 days, which came into force last Monday May 18, until June 1, 2020.

“We continue to work together and in order to save everyone’s life,” said the police.

It is recalled that last Sunday the President of the Republic Danilo Medina extended the curfew period until June 1 due to the advance of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The new curfew hours are from 7:00 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday to Saturday while Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5 a.m.

More than 60 thousand since March 20

Since March 20, a total of 62,652 have been arrested for violating the curfew in the Dominican Republic.

Last Friday, March 20, in the early hours of the afternoon, the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina through Decree 135-20, imposed a curfew that would begin at 8 p.m. on the same day until 6:00 p.m. the morning to try to counteract the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The start time of that government provision was varied for Friday, March 27 and it was implemented that instead of eight at night, it would start at five in the afternoon.

That government provision was to conclude on Friday, April 2, but it has been extended three times, the last one being announced last Thursday for 17 days from this coming May 1.

A curfew is the measure that a government establishes in exceptional situations to limit free movement on the streets and permanence in public spaces.

The person who violates that provision may be detained by the authorities and taken to a barracks or detachment. Normally these measures are taken in circumstances of wars, natural disasters or circumstances that can end in conflicts or revolutions.

It is a fundamental right of the people, enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic. The only way to curtail that right is as the president has done, after the National Congress approved the state of emergency throughout the country.

The curfew is dealt with broadly in Law 21-18 on the Regulation of States of Exception, which was established in order to manage the exercise of the extraordinary powers granted to the authorities during one of these special situations, to guarantee the protection of the fundamental rights of citizens.

