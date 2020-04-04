The city where the figures are the most alarming is New York, which so far has 103,169 confirmed cases, in addition to almost 2,000 fatalities.

Notimex –

The death toll from the pandemic of the COVID-19today exceeded the number of 60 thousand dead. To this are added one million 134 thousand infections, but of these cases have been recovered more of 240 thousand.

The city where the figures are the most alarming is New York, which so far has 103,169 confirmed cases, in addition to almost 2,000 fatalities.

In terms of infections, the Big Apple has already surpassed Hubei, the city where the first case of the disease was presented, since the Chinese province registers 67 thousand 803 cases.

In deaths, Hubei has 3 thousand 207, which is practically the total number of Chinese deaths, due to the fact that throughout the Asian country 3 thousand 330 deaths were recorded.

However, the North American country has 7,159 cases of fatalities by the COVID-19.

Spain, with its 124 thousand 736 infections, has figures higher than those of Italy, with 119 thousand 827 infections. Despite this, Italians are still the ones with the most fatalities: 14,681 compared to 11,744 Spaniards killed by COVID-19.

Africa is the continent that has been least affected by pandemicHowever, it is beginning to spread rapidly in some countries, for example in South Africa. The southernmost African country has 1,505 infections and nine deaths from COVID-19.