More than 60% of the population suffers from dermatitis on the hands due to “excessive hygiene” to avoid contagion of Covid

Researchers from Father Muller Medical College (India) have warned, in a study presented at the EADV Spring Symposium 2021, that more than 60% of the population suffer from dermatitis on the hands due to “excessive” hygiene to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

In fact, both healthcare professionals and general public participants in this study stated that the irritation and dryness of the skin it was the main barrier to the constant practice of hand hygiene.

“This research truly demonstrates the impact of increased hand washing and absorption of alcohol-based rubs on the health of the skin of the hands of healthcare professionals and the general public. Furthermore, we now know that measuring the function of the skin barrier can help us compare the effectiveness of various measures barrier protection and discover appropriate modifications to hand hygiene practices and products to help prevent hand eczema, “the researchers have said.