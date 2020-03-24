More than 60 migrants found dead in a truck in Mozambique (authorities)

More than 60 clandestine migrants from Malawi were found dead, apparently asphyxiated, in a truck trailer in northwest Mozambique, local health authorities reported.

“A truck that was coming from Malawi and that was carrying clandestine migrants, probably Ethiopians, was subjected to a police control at the Mussacana bridge in Tete province, a medical source told . who did not want to reveal his identity.

Inside, “64 people were found dead and 14 survived,” said this source, explaining that “suffocation was the probable cause of death.”

Images broadcast on local Miramar TV showed the bodies piled in a container placed on a truck trailer.

Through Mozambique, the routes of clandestine migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, go to South Africa, hoping to find a job.