The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) found more than 60 mammoth remains on land where the Santa Lucía Airport, ‘Felipe Ángeles’, State of Mexico, is being built.

According to the institute’s national anthropology coordinator, Pedro Francisco Sánchez, the discovery of these more than 60 mammoth remains, at the Santa Lucía air base, was planned before the start of work in the area.

The photographs of the discovery were shared by the head of the CDMX Social Prosecutor’s Office, Patricia Ruiz Anchondo.

Mammoth remains in the works of the Santa Lucia Airport. Photo: Facebook Patricia Ruiz Anchondo.

“The main challenge has been that the wealth of fauna and remains has been greater than what we had considered. We carry more than six dozen mammoths. Almost all are of the columbi variety, Colombian mammoth, some camel, a little horse ”, he told Milenio Noticias.

At the beginning of the institute’s work, on April 9, 2019, the expert told this newspaper that in the area, located in what was Lake Xaltocan, there was the certainty of finding Pleistocene fauna that dates back 35 thousand years. before Christ and until the Mexica time; however, they did not imagine how many mammoths they would find.

In November last year INAH had found mammoth remains just 10 kilometers from the place where the Santa Lucia Airport is built. On that occasion, it was 824 bones belonging to 14 mammoths, which were located in the municipality of Tultepec, State of Mexico.

The recent finding is worked by 31 archaeologists and three restorers, Who they were admired for the large amount of mammoth remains in that space.

In addition to the more than 60 mammoth remains in Saint Lucia, the site was found 15 human bones as well as pots, obsidian and a canid, and other fauna associated with the Pleistocene, such as bison, camels and horses.

For his part, the INAH coordinator explained that almost all the mammoth remains are of the variety:

Columbi.

Colombian mammoth.

It is envisaged that in the future all the vestiges found in the area can be integrated into a gallery in the space of the Hacienda de Santa Lucía so that visitors have the opportunity to know what that place was like for more than 35 thousand years.

Additionally, he pointed out that the archaeological works that have slowed down the work to complete the new terminal will not be an impediment to finish the construction in a timely manner.

Finally, Pedro Francisco Sánchez, concluded with:

“A museum that tells how the development of all that space was up to the most recent time, to reconstruct all the regional history, so that visitors have the opportunity to know what that place was like for more than 35 thousand years.”

