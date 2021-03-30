More than 60 lawmakers in the U.S. Congress support a fourth stimulus check



The IRS is still distributing the third stimulus check.

Photo: William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

Although millions of Americans still wait for the third stimulus check of $ 1,400, in networks the possibility of a fourth payment has become a subject of debate

As part of the closed-door discussion of a second stimulus package from the Biden Administration, the question of a fourth check has become a popular question in cyberspace and in the news media in the past few days.

Last week, the topic became a trend in Google Trends with searches associated with the topic.

Meanwhile, some reports like one from Yahoo Finance show that at least 60 federal legislators in the House and Senate support recurring payments for Americans.

In January, 50 representatives (the majority from the Progressive Caucus) and 11 senators sent letters to the new president to insist on monthly payments as part of the new stimulus package.

However, the legislation passed this month only provided for a single check with a base amount of $ 1,400. The distribution process by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department continues. Although millions of payments have been processed, even recipients of programs such as the Social Security Administration they wait for the money. At least 30 million payments were authorized last week.

“One more check is not enough during this public emergency and economic crisis,” reads the letter from the representatives last January.

While in early March, a group of Democratic senators and the freelance Bernie Sanders indicated in a letter to President Joe Biden that the crisis is far from over and the Government must opt ​​for recurring payments.

“This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep the roof over their heads,” states the senators’ letter that also advocated for the weekly extension of $ 300 aid for unemployment in the most recent approved package it was extended until September.

“Families should not be at the mercy of constant changes in legislative deadlines and improvised solutions,” added the subscribers.

Although the letters do not specify a specific amount of money per check, several members of the Progressive Caucus have stated that they favor checks of $ 2,000 per month.