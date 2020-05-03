“And that? Sorry. What do you want me to do? I am Messiah, but I do not perform miracles ». – “Get to work” – is the least they answer. Indignation

Bolsonaro, no empathy

Regeneration, May 2, 2020. Political storm in Brazil after statements by President Bolsonaro “so what?” was the response to the number of deaths from coronavirus in Brazil.

The “so what?” President Jair Bolsonaro answered the question about the then 5,000 deaths in Brazil caused great outrage in the country.

The cold response sparked criticism throughout the week from governors, political leaders, health professionals and journalists.

– «…, outraged by the president’s lack of empathy“Radio France International points out, quoting ..

Confirmed cases

With more than 91,500 confirmed cases, but according to scientists with between 15 and 20 times more, Brazil is preparing to face a situation similar to that of the United States or Italy.

This, at a time when the disease already exceeds 6,300 deaths.

“And that? Sorry. What do you want me to do? I am Messiah (his middle name), but I do not perform miracles, “said the right-wing president.

This on Tuesday night to the journalist who mentioned the death toll in Brazil, which exceeds that of China.

Governors’ reactions

Wilson Witzel, the governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, one of the most punished areas, criticized a president who “ironic about the dead” instead of “being a leader at a time like this.”

“Get to work,” Witzel said in a tweet dedicated to the president on Wednesday, the same day the president was training at a shooting club, apparently oblivious to the situation of the 210 million Brazilians.

– The «bubble» of Brasilia –

Joao Doria, the governor of the state of Sao Paulo, the most affected by the epidemic with 2,511 dead, also replied to Bolsonaro:

«Get out of your bubble in Brasilia, “he said, and advised the president to visit hospitals in a country” that mourns its dead and its sick. “

Unlike many of his foreign counterparts facing the same crisis, the right-wing president has not gone to any hospital or shown his solidarity.

Union of Physicians

The president of the Sao Paulo Union of Doctors, Eder Gatti, asked on TV Globo “A more serious position on the part of a President of the Republic”.

Bolsonaro “shows very little sensitivity to the tragedies experienced by families directly affected by the pandemic,” Lucio Renno, director of the Institute of Political Sciences at the University of Brasilia, told ..

“His style is the iron hand, being hard, much more than being supportive and empathetic,” he explained. A style reminiscent of that of his model, US President Donald Trump.

Those kind of reactions “It is shocking for a significant part of the population.”

He added: “For a large part of the Brazilian elite and population, it reinforces the belief that it is not fit to govern,” added Renno.

Miriam Leitao, editorialist for the newspaper O Globo, is convinced that «Bolsonaro has resigned from the presidency »with his« So what? ».

“He who shows such contempt for his own people no longer holds the presidency,” he wrote Thursday.