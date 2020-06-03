The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has leftmore than 380,000 fatalities and more than 6.3 million people infectedworldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 9:30 am on Wednesday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6.3 million cases and 380,331 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total ofpeople recovered exceeds 2.73 million, with the United States at the forefrontfrom the list, with 463,868 people cured, followed by Brazil, with 223,638 patients saved, and by Russia, with 186,602.

The United States remains the country most affected by the pandemicand maintains daily growth above 20,000 cases, with 20,800 positives in the last 24 hours, accumulating 1.83 million people infected and 106,181 fatalities.

Brazil continues in second position and adds 28,900 positives in the last 24 hours, its second historical maximum, with which it already accumulates 555,383 positives and 31,199 deceased. Russia remains in third position, with 423,186 positives and 5,031 deaths, the lowest number of deaths of all the countries that have more than 180,000 infected people.

In fourth position,United Kingdom records 279,392 cases and 39,452 deaths. Spain is behind, in fifth place with a total of 239,932 positives and 27,127 deaths, followed by Italy, which has 233,555 people with coronaviruses and 33,530 deaths.

India exceeds 200,000

India remains asthe seventh country most affected by the pandemic and far exceeding 200,000 cases, with 207,615 infected people and 5,829 deaths, after having registered 8,800 infections in the last 24 hours, its record in a daily balance.

InFrance, the balance rises to 188,450 infections and 28,943 victimsfatal, ahead of Germany, which accounts for 183,879 cases and 8,563 deaths.

Peru continues in tenth position, with 170,039 people with coronavirus and 4,634 deaths. In Turkey, there are 165,555 infected and 4,585 deaths.

Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections isIran, with a total of 157,562 cases and 7,942 fatalities, and Chile, with 108,686 people with coronaviruses and 1,188 deaths. Below 100,000 positives, Mexico has 97,326 infections and 10,637 fatalities. On Canadian soil there are 93,961 infected and 7,477 deaths.

Saudi Arabia accumulates 89,011 cases with 549 deaths, ahead of China, the country in which the pandemic originated, which accumulates 84,159 infections and 4,638 fatalities. Next, Pakistan counts 80,463 infected people and 1,688 deaths, Qatar accumulates 60,259 cases and 43 deaths, Belgium has 58,615 cases and 9,505 deaths and Bangladesh registers 52,445 positives and 709 deaths.

Exceeding the 40,000 positives areNetherlands, Belarus Ecuadorand with more than 30,000 cases are Sweden, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Switzerland and Colombia.

For their part, Kuwait, Indonesia, Egypt, Ukraine, Ireland and Poland exceed 20,000 coronavirus positives, ahead of Romania, the Philippines, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Japan, Austria, Afghanistan, Panama, Oman, Bahrain, Denmark, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Serbia, Bolivia, Nigeria and Armenia, which accumulate more than 10,000 infections.

Algeria and the Czech Republic exceed 9,000 cases and Norway, Moldova and Ghana have more than 8,000 positives. Next, Malaysia, Morocco, Iraq and Australia exceed 7,000 cases and Finland and Cameroon exceed 6,000. Azerbaijan, Honduras, Guatemala and Sudan close the list with more than 5,000 people with coronavirus.

