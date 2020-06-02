The most affected country is the United States, where one million 804 thousand 405 people have become ill since the contagion began in the country and 104 thousand 799 have died.

In the world, there have been six million 679 thousand 668 positive cases of Covid-19 and 374 thousand 247 deaths, according to the records of the Johns Hopkins University that returns the official data of the nations.

Some nations have identified that containment measures may be relaxed, as infections have declined. South Africa partially lifted the measures so far imposed, as did Nigeria.

As part of the partial exit from confinement, England has allowed students in the early years of basic education to return to school, as has Greece, which also allowed hotel operations.

Turkey has decided to open domestic flights and Thailand has allowed access to the beaches visitors, as the first steps to the recovery of tourism, one of the industries most affected by the pandemic.

For his part, Rome allows the reopening of tourist spots and in the month of July it could allow the entrance of the followers of the soccer leagues to the stadiums in Italy, although the possible danger will continue to be evaluated.

This afternoon, the Spanish Ministry of Health announced that There were no deaths in 24 hours, the first time since March 3Therefore, it could mean an exit from the pandemic of one of the nations that registered the greatest number of cases in Europe.

The World Health Organization warned, in turn, that health care services for patients with diabetes and cancer, especially, have been affected by the pandemic in at least 155 countries, so it calls on nations to attend those who suffer from these diseases to avoid preventable deaths.