More than 5,000 people sign for Pablo Casado to stop collecting signatures

Izquierda Unida began this Thursday on Change.org a collection of signatures to request that Pablo Casado, leader of the PP, “stop collecting signatures.”

“Pablo Casado has just announced a collection of signatures to request the resignation of the Prime Minister,” says IU in his petition on this website for the collection of signatures.

In it, IU argues that in the last year Casado has collected signatures “against the Education Law, against ‘squatting’ and the last against pardons just a few days ago.”

“We ask that you stop giving the turra already with the signatures and dedicate yourself to doing politics in Congress, as if you were a deputy or something,” they say.

Two days after the petition started, more than 5,300 people have already signed to ask Casado to stop collecting signatures.

