The IMSS analyzed which patterns, between small and large companies, meet the criteria of not having reduced their workforce in the first quarter of 2020.

After an analysis of the behavior of companies during the first quarter of the year, it was concluded that 645 thousand 102 patterns They were in solidarity with their workers and did not terminate them, reported Zoé Robledo Aburto, general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

“What we did at the IMSS was to generate a criteria of who are the companies that have not decreased their workforcethat is to say, that what they had hired in their staff in January, February, March, would have remained on a cut-off date that we made and that we say works as a photograph of that moment, “he explained during the morning conference.

The court did it on April 15 to find out who had maintained at least the same level of employment in the first quarter of 2020 and, after this, the results were obtained to determine those eligible for the 25 thousand pesos credit to cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

In total, 645 thousand 102 employers meet this criterion throughout the country. Of these, 505 thousand 660 corresponds to companies with 1 to 5 workers. 74 thousand 708 companies with 5 to 10 employees follow; 55 thousand 130 firms of 10 to 50 contracted people; and 9,604 businesses with more than 50 employees.

As of April 21, the IMSS will have a section on its website where the owners of establishments can enter and follow the following steps:

-Write RFC

-Know if you are eligible for credit

-In case of fulfilling the requirement, a request will be generated to put name, address, telephone, CURP and bank account

The Ministry of Economy will be in charge of transferring to the banks where the bosses stated that they have 25,000 pesos in their accounts, and banking institutions will create digital accounts to transfer these resources.

“After the three-month grace period, on that same account, the employer will pay interest. In the case of companies with 1 to 5 workers, the interest is 6.5 percent, the same as that of Banco de México, ”he said.

Robledo clarified that these credits are not funds or fees from the IMSS, but funds from the federal government that uses the IMSS as a vehicle to permanently monitor the employers.

For his part, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador advanced that this week will already have at least one million selected commercial and small business owners.

“The next step is going to be the dispersion of these funds, which by quarantine we are going to make sure they are done through banks, electronically to accounts that the beneficiaries already have or with non-personal delivery systems, which do not have to attend bank branches. And, later, when the most difficult phase of the epidemic comes down, branches can be assisted, “he indicated.

“We think that by the end of May, small family businesses will already have 2 million credits,” he added.

The federal president reiterated that, in general, it has been small companies that, despite the fall in the economy, keep their workers and continue to pay them.

“The very responsible attitude of SMEs prevails, they will be the first to receive these credits. Today we begin with a system of gathering information from those who agree to receive this credit, so that this week the resource to their accounts, the 25 thousand pesos, will begin to be dispersed, ”he said.