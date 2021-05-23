More than 500 Moroccans have voluntarily returned to their country in two days

More than 500 Moroccan immigrants have voluntarily returned to their country in the last two days after having entered Ceuta illegally in the avalanches recorded on Monday and Tuesday.

As reported by police sources, along with those who are forced to return, they have appeared at the border dozens of young people who entered irregularly and that they have chosen to return voluntarily to their country.

These immigrants who return voluntarily do so because they have been in Ceuta for several days sleeping in the open and without means to subsist.

The number of returns of Moroccan immigrants who have entered Ceuta irregularly already amounts to 7,500 people, according to the data provided this Sunday by the Government Delegation.

The figure has increased by 500 people during the last twenty-four hours as a consequence of the delivery of more immigrants to Morocco, as well as the voluntary returns of many others.

More than 8,000 Moroccans managed to access Ceuta in the first days of this week, including some 800 Moroccan minors, after which Spain and Morocco reached an agreement for the return of immigrants to occur.