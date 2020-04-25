Ahead of 120 corporate restructurings and the renegotiation of R $ 180 billion in debt over the past ten years, Ricardo Knoepfelmacher, a partner at RK Partners, estimates that at least 500 large Brazilian companies – with annual revenues above R $ 500 million and debts over R $ 300 million – will have to go through this process, due to the crisis triggered by the new coronavirus.

Ricardo K, as he is known, was responsible for the restructuring of Grupo X, of Eike Batista, and of Odebrecht, the largest judicial recovery in the country. “I do not rule out that of these 500, a hundred have requests for judicial recovery.”

For him, the covid-19 pandemic is an “unprecedented” event, incomparable to previous crises, such as that of 2008. “Today we have a shock of lack of demand. Whole sectors of the economy have had to stop for months.”

Below are the main parts of the interview.

In the middle of last year, mr. estimated that at least 800 medium-sized companies would need to undergo restructuring in Brazil. What is the scenario now?

The scenario became much more complicated after the covid-19 pandemic. Whole sectors had an abrupt drop in sales and some will never return to what they were. Of the 1,000 largest Brazilian companies, 240 were severely affected. The situation, which was previously very localized in medium-sized companies, now permeates them all. Of the small ones, many will disappear. The averages became very ill and the large ones, which in general were doing well, were severely affected in several sectors. In general, small entrepreneurs have at most two months of cash to survive. There is an epidemic in the judiciary of requests for injunctions for non-payment of debts.

Are these large companies expected to need restructuring?

More than 500 large companies, with revenues of more than R $ 500 million per year and debt above R $ 300 million, will need to be restructured. We monitor companies with debt more than 3 times in relation to Ebitda (cash generation, before profits, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which are highly leveraged. I do not rule out that out of those 500, a hundred have requests for judicial reorganization.

What sectors will be most affected by the coronavirus?

The sectors most affected and with great unknowns about its future – and this is a big difference – are aviation, entertainment, restaurants, tourism and hospitality. With the barriers imposed, some airlines had a 70% drop in revenue. There is a second group very affected, which are oil and gas companies and sugar and alcohol plants. They suffered a twofold problem, with the pandemic followed by falling oil prices. Petrobrás and Raízen are already warning the plants that they will stop buying between 50% and 70% of production. It is a shock of very serious demand. In retail, the increase in e-commerce revenue does not compensate for the drop in physical stores. It is a sector with a very low margin and which must face major problems. Textiles, logistics, construction and engineering, real estate projects and vehicle sales as well.

Will there be room for restructuring or will many people simply go bankrupt?

Today, the bankruptcy filing does not work well for a small company. It is an expensive process. We are discussing with lawyers how to allow a judicial recovery of small businesses. Many will close. In medium and large companies, three months from now, we will see a flood of requests for judicial recovery.

What is the difference between the crisis caused by the coronavirus and previous ones, such as that of 2008?

The only possible analogy is with the 1918 crisis (Spanish flu), which occurred in an unconnected world. We have never had a similar crisis. The Lehman Brothers crisis (2008) is not the same. Today we have a shock of lack of demand. By a government decision, entire sectors of the economy had to stop for months. The only similar thing we had in Brazil was Lava Jato in the infrastructure and construction sector, when companies lost their main customer, the government, and had to adapt overnight to lose 70% to 90% of their revenue . The difference now is that we don’t know when it will end.

Will the current crisis affect companies already undergoing restructuring?

At the moment, there is a general recognition by creditors that this is a very serious and unprecedented situation. When claims are legitimate, creditors are open to negotiating and, in general, are postponing debt maturities, with or without judicial assistance. There will be a second stage, in which these postponements will start to hurt bank balance sheets.

Like mr. evaluates government aid measures taken by companies?

Despite going in the right direction, the government’s (aid) package has two major problems. The first is that developed countries, without Brazil’s social inequity, released an average of between 8% and 12% of GDP for solutions to reduce economic distress. Here, it doesn’t reach 5%. Regardless of ideology, the state must act. Here comes the second problem of Brazilian medicine: the country today has a government with a liberal aspiration, with difficulty in understanding how to be an interventionist in a crisis.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.