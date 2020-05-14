Spain has lost more than 60,000 freelancers since the year began as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Specifically, 61,501 between January and April. Each self-employed worker who loses the economy, each business, represents a incalculable loss to the economy.

The coronavirus crisis and the economic management of the Government have been ahead, until now, more than 500 freelancers on average every day. However, if the employers’ estimates are heeded, this figure could worsen until it exceeds 1,300 daily losses in the coming months, since organizations such as ATA do not rule out that half a million self-employed workers may disappear during this year if this group is not sufficiently supported.

For now, the government’s management is not being effective in covering up the bleeding. In the first place, because ICO credits do not end up reaching the majority of this group (they barely benefit 10%). Neither did social aid, which according to ATA has only benefited 1% of the self-employed for now. On the other hand, due to the lack of care when evaluating the impact of health policy on the economic one. This week there have been several samples. For example, the prohibition of sales (with three different versions in just 24 hours). Or the forced quarantine for tourists who come to Spain, a measure that the European Commission does not see necessary and that can fatally harm this pillar of activity.

According to Federation of freelancers ATA, “That the current health crisis we are suffering has severely affected the group of self-employed workers is a reality”. You just have to compare the data for this year and the past. Yes in the first semester of 2020 More than 60,000 self-employed have been lost, in the same period of 2019 the RETA added 9,949 affiliates on their own account. In other words, this group faces one of its hardest crises since the start of democracy.

No autonomous community is spared. Yes, the Community of Madrid and Aragon were the ones that led the loss of self-employed contributors, registering a decrease of 2.6%, which in absolute terms translates into 10,510 fewer self-employed than in December in the Community of Madrid, and of 2,607 self-employed workers less in the case from Aragon.

At the other extreme, the communities that have registered the lowest decrease in self-employment have been Balearic Islands, with 409 self-employed fewer than at December 31, 2019, which represents a loss of 0.5% of their self-employed and Navarra, with a decrease of 0.9% of their own-account workers, which in absolute terms translates in 401 autonomous less than at the beginning of the year.

If they are analyzed the data by provincesThey all follow the same trend and the 50 Spanish provinces, in addition to the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, lose self-employed in the first four months of the year.

Saragossa It is positioned as the Spanish province that loses the percentage of the most self-employed in those we have had in 2020, specifically -2.9% of its self-employed contributors, 1,927 less self-employed than in December, until the total number of self-employed workers stood at April 30 at 64,414 contributors to the RETA.

Along with Zaragoza, and in addition to Madrid (-2.6%), the provinces that lost the most self-employed in relative terms were Guadalajara (-2.6%), Real city and Toledo, both with a decrease of 2.4% of their autonomous and the two provinces of the Canary archipelago, also with a decrease of -2.4% of their autonomous contributors.

With a decrease that does not reach 1% of its self-employed, the provinces of Balearics (-0.5%), Almeria (-0.8%) and Lugo, with a decrease of 0.9% in its autonomous contributors.

More casualties in commerce and hospitality

During the first four months of 2020, the percentage of women who have had to unsubscribe from their activity has been higher than that of men: of the 61,501 self-employed workers that the RETA has lost, 27,369 are women and 34,132 were men. Thus, the decline of autonomous women it was 2.3% and that registered by men was 1.6%.

As for the activity sectorsOnly agriculture managed to stay positive and added 356 own-account workers during the first quarter, a slight growth of + 0.13%. The rest of the sectors have been strongly affected by the situation we are going through and have registered a decrease in the number of autonomous contributors.

It is worth noting the decrease registered by freelancers of commerce, with 20,941 own-account workers less than at December 31, 2019, that is, one in three freelancers who have stopped contributing to RETA is from the commerce sector. The hostelry it has also been strongly affected by the loss of self-employed, with 7,673 fewer self-employed so far this year. Both sectors – commerce and hospitality – account for almost one out of every two self-employed casualties.