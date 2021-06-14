More than 500 emissions of a mysterious type of cosmic radio signal

Since the first of them was detected in 2007, the fast bursts of radio waves (FRBs for its acronym in English) have puzzled the scientific community.

FRBs are strangely bright flashes in the radio band of the electromagnetic spectrum, which usually glow for a few thousandths of a second before disappearing without a trace.

These brief and mysterious signals come from very diverse and distant parts of the universe, as well as from our own galaxy. Its origin is unknown and its appearance, unpredictable.

A large radio telescope in British Columbia, Canada, has dramatically increased the number of fast bursts of radio waves discovered to date. The telescope, known as CHIME, for the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, detected 535 new FRBs during its first year of operation, between 2018 and 2019.

The CHIME Collaboration science team, including Kaitlyn Shin from the Department of Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, United States, have analyzed, verified and assembled the new signals into the telescope’s first catalog of FRBs.

The large CHIME radio telescope, photographed here, has detected more than 500 mysterious fast bursts of radio waves in its first year of operation. (Photo: CHIME)

The new catalog significantly expands the current library of known FRBs, and is already giving clues about their properties. For example, recently discovered FRBs appear to belong to two distinct classes: those that are repeated and those that do not. Scientists have identified 18 sources of FRBs that repeatedly emit these bursts, while the others appear to be unique. The characteristics of the waves emitted by repeating sources are also different from non-repeating sources, for example in the duration of each burst, and also due to the fact that the emission is carried out at more concentrated radio frequencies than in the case of radio waves. non-repeating FRB sources.

These observations clearly suggest that periodic and occasional FRBs come from different astrophysical sources and are generated by different mechanisms. With more observations, astronomers hope to soon be able to unravel the origins of these enigmatic signals. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)