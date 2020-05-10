A group of artists, intellectuals and cultural producers released a letter in reaction to the statements of the current special secretary of Culture Regina Duarte during an interview with CNN Brasil, which took place last Thursday, the 7th, stating that “it does not accept the repeated attacks on art, to science and the press, and which does not admit the destruction of the cultural sector or any threat to freedom of expression “.

The group includes renowned names linked to music, cinema, theater and literature. Among them are: Chico Buarque, Marco Nanini, Laís Bodanzky, Caetano Veloso, Denise Fraga, Luiz Fernando Veríssimo, Emicida, Celso Frateschi, Andrea Beltrão, Camila Pitanga, Adriana Esteves, Fernando Meirelles, Marieta Severo, Ignácio de Loyola Brandão, Zé Celso Martinez Corrêa, Marcelo Serrado, Maria Adelaide Amaral, Marília Gabriela, Marina Lima, Miguel Falabella and Rita Lee.

In the document, dated May 8, the group presents itself as “Brazilian artists” who are part of “the majority of citizens who defend democracy and support the independence of institutions to enforce the 1988 Constitution” and who “do not tolerates the crimes committed by any government, which rejects corruption and torture and does not want the military dictatorship to return “.

They also call for “respect for the dead and those who fight for their own survival in a country devastated by the pandemic and the nefarious inefficiency of the government”.

The letter ends by stating that the group “repudiates Regina Duarte’s words and attitudes” and that “she does not represent us”.

Check out the full note, signed by more than 500 artists:

“Brazil, May 8, 2020

We are Brazilian artists and are part of the majority of citizens who defend democracy and support the independence of institutions to enforce the 1988 Constitution.

We are part of the majority that understands the seriousness of the moment we are living in and we ask for respect for the dead and for those who fight for their own survival in the country devastated by the pandemic and the nefarious inefficiency of the public power.

We are part of the majority of Brazilians who do not tolerate the crimes committed by any government, who repudiate corruption and torture and who do not want the military dictatorship to return.

We are part of the majority that does not accept repeated attacks on art, science and the press, and does not accept the destruction of the cultural sector or any threat to freedom of expression.

As artists, intellectuals and cultural producers, we form the majority that reject Regina Duarte’s words and attitudes as Secretary of Culture. It does not represent us. “

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.