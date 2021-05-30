More than 50% of the US population has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine

Miami World / Telemundo 51

The United States government has applied 292,099,778 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

On May 25, the country reached an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic: 50% of Americans over the age of 18 were already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the total population, 166,388,129 people (50.1% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 133,532,544 individuals (40.2% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Saturday 29 May.

The first coronavirus vaccine was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily suspended after at least 15 cases of people who developed blood clots came to light and three people died from it.

However, the US health authorities gave the green light again to the application of the vaccine on Friday, April 23.

To date, 157,783,315 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 123,479,196 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 10,621,136 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 33,405,863 COVID-19 infections and 597,676 deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California It is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,788,616 infections and 63,215 deaths.

It is followed by Texas, which has reported 2,951,143 cases of coronavirus and 51,638 deaths; and Florida with 2,320,818 infected and 37,512 deaths.