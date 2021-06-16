More than 50% of cosmetics have PFAS, chemicals associated with cancer and other serious health problems

More than half of the cosmetics on the market have chemicals that, in the long run, are linked to problems such as cancer and low birth weight.

The morning routine of many people considers at least 30 minutes to apply different types of cosmetics on the skin. The use of these products, however, underlies a number of enduring chemical reactions in the body, which could be linked to severe health conditions in people. In some cases, according to a recent study, they can produce cancer after years of constant application.

Beyond the eyeliner

In addition to the contamination produced by single-use plastics, the constant use of cosmetics on the skin may be related to the presence of permanent chemicals in the body. The problem lies, according to the research, in “highly persistent and potentially harmful” compounds known as PFAS.

This abbreviation translates as “perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances“Which can stay in the body for years. PFAS have been linked to high cholesterol levels, thyroid conditions and other delicate diseases. In the environment, however, it takes centuries for them to degrade.

According to the team of North American scientists who conducted the study, the 52% of 200 products considered in the study they showed to have the presence of PFAS. The finding was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, and alerts about the harmful health consequences they may have some types of makeup.

The harm of cosmetics is not limited to the human body

To this day, risky effects of makeup and its relationship with PFAS they are still unclear. However, it is a reality that the damage is not limited to the human body. Conversely, once these substances come into contact with wastewater in drains, cosmetics they continue their journey impacting drinking water and certain ecosystems.

Due to the amount of fluoride that the lip products, for example, fresh water can become unhealthy for human consumption. The same applies to certain types of eyeliner and foundation, frequently used by be water resistant.

Just as they are harmful to the environment, the PFASs contained in some cosmetics remain in the body for long periods of time. By interacting with the body, in the long run, they can trigger some types of cancer. In pregnant women, even, it is likely that generate conditions in the fetus before birth.

