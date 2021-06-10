More than 50 comic authors pay tribute to Francisco de Goya in the Old Pignatelli Deposits host an exhibition showing the life and work of the illustrious Aragonese artist captured in comic format, which can be visited from June 10 to June 30 of July

The Pignatelli Old Warehouses (Paseo de Cuéllar, 2) host more than 50 comic authors to pay tribute to Francisco de Goya with the exhibition entitled “El comic y Goya. A show of veneration ”, which will be open to the public from June 10 to July 30.

The whims, the black paintings, the disasters of war, his vision of women or his passion for bullfighting are constant in cartoons, in references and in contexts. His life and work have given rise to stories captured in comic format, some rigorous, others informative and many fantastic, which are shown in this exhibition, as well as various recreations of the great man, one of the most recognized and acclaimed Aragonese in our history.

The exhibition focuses, on the one hand, on that Goya pioneer of genres such as comics, graphic humor or photojournalism and, on the other hand, on his accurate and lucid vision of social reality and his courageous and heartbreaking active denunciation, all of this divided into different sections: Portrait of Goya, Mysterious Spain, Goya Passions, War and Black Paintings.

Photography, taken by Miguel G. García, on the exhibition “El comic y Goya. A show of veneration “

The capture of the bandit “Maragato” by Fray Pedro de Zaldivia de Goya (1806) serves as a prologue. This hallelujah works like cartoons in a comic in which the famous thief tries to steal the friar’s shoes but he struggles, snatches the rifle, unlocks it, hits him with the butt and manages to catch him. The hallelujahs will be the precedent of the comic as popular culture.

Below are portraits of Goya – a comic book character himself – many facts of his own for this exhibition by different authors. Despite the different styles of each artist, they all reflect the strong personality of the one from Fuendetodos. His physical resemblance to the famous Marvel superhero, Wolverine (Wolverine) is much more than a mere coincidence.

Mysterious Spain is the first stop on this journey for its unique, incisive, merciless and scathing portrait of the reality of a Spain shocked by the revolution in neighboring France. As in a luxurious fanzine, the self-publishing of the etched prints that make up his whims democratizes his art and elevates it to the rank of popular culture.

Goya also portrayed queens and servants, aristocrats and bourgeois, guerrillas and peasants, young women and old women. Always from the elegance, respect and admiration is a clear precedent of feminism: the woman acquires prominence and respect. The women of Javirroyo, Marta Alonso or Luis Royo are recognized as debtors of the Goya women.

Goya’s great passion, like that of Miguel Fuster or Luis Pineda, were bullfighting and their fighting, whether they were popular celebrations and bullfights (Los toros de Bordeaux) or professional bullfights (La tauromaquia).

There is no honor or flags in death and in the destruction of the war against the French (vampires for Miguel Alfonso). The cruelty of the human being in all its splendor. An eye for an eye, violence breaks out on the battlefield. Fernando Monzón and Enrique Mendoza incorporate many Goya disasters in cartoons that also draw on Japanese manga and the clear line of the Franco-Belgian bd.

The walls of the Quinta del Sordo will house the darkest paintings of Goya’s soul. Resentment, illness and sadness are reflected in the clubbing of two villains or in the Saturn that devours its newborn children for fear of being dethroned by them. Everything is distorted: gestures, postures, attitudes, lights, shadows, nooks and crannies, spots, faces… in an intense and exciting artistic climax that elevates his genius.

The sample has documentation on the historical context, the collaboration of the Asociación historico-cultural Voluntarios de Aragón and the participation of the group of artists with intellectual disabilities AMIBIL.

Authors: Adrián Bago, Ángela Curro, ATA, Bernal, Calvo, Carlos Pacheco, Carmen Gómez, César Gómez Bernardino and Jordi Bayarri, Chema Cebolla, David Guirao, David Vela, David Maynar, Diego Olmos, Enrique Mendoza and Fernando Monzón, Enrique Vegas and José Arnau, Ester de la Piedra, Farruqo, Fidel Martínez, Forges, Fran Galán and El Torres, Javirroyo, JMV, José Antonio Ávila, Josema Carrasco and Ángel Guinda, Josep María Beá, Kalikatres, Luis Pineda, Luis Royo and Romulo Royo, AMIBIL (Mariano Ramos, José Antonio Morte, José Javier Ibáñez, José Luis Llorente Nuño, Manuel Ruiz and Yolanda Tello), Marta Alonso, Marta Martínez, Max, Miguel Fuster, Miguel Sánchez Alfonso, Miguelanxo Prado, Moratha, Pachi and Idígoras, Paco Nájera , Paul Gulacy, Pedro García Aznar, Raúl, Roberto Regalado and León Mirlas, Rodolfo Migliari, Rodrigo Zayas, Yves Willy Groux and Roger Melliès. Commissariat: Juan Royo Abenia and Miguel Royo Gasca