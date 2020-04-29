The conditions for stopping the amateur championships are causing a wave of dissatisfaction. More than fifty clubs will attack the French Football Federation (FFF). According to a document obtained by RMC Sport, the entities (football and futsal), members of the French amateur football association (AFFA) or other collectives, sent requests to a law firm to challenge the way in which the sporting fate of competitions has been determined.

Quotient rankings

Many teams feel aggrieved by these choices, particularly for promotions or descents judged according to criteria that do not exist in the regulations. The Hauts Lyonnais club, which uses a different law firm than the one that brings together the 50 clubs mentioned above, has therefore decided to refer the matter to the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF).

The club of the Rhône, leader of its championship (N3) before its stop, contests to be deprived of its accession to the level higher than the number of games played away.

On April 16, the FFF had acted on its decision and specified the terms for the end of the competitions. All the competitions concerned were thus stopped on March 13 regardless of the number of games played and the rankings will be established “according to the quotient number of points obtained / number of games played in order to neutralize the effect of the games carried over” . The descents will be limited to one per hen.

Le Graët: “Believe me, it’s not easy”

Invited to react to the end of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons, Noël Le Graët, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), campaigned to take account of the current rankings by stressing the difficulty and recalled the difficulty he encountered in the face of this decision. “Texts are like that,” he explains. “We set the example with amateurs and, believe me, it is not that easy.”