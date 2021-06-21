More than 5 million people participated in macrosimulation

MEXICO CITY

The issue of Civil Protection is vital and society has permeated the culture of prevention, said the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, witnessing the installation of the National Emergency Committee, after the First National Drill 2021.

We have found that the culture of prevention has permeated society, preventing in all senses is one of the most useful tools that humanity has. That is why the issue of civil protection is fundamental, I would say it is vital ”, said the official during her participation.

This Monday the civil protection exercise was carried out, with the hypothesis of an earthquake of magnitude 8.1, with an epicenter in the south of the state of Guerrero, at a point located in Papayo, 300 kilometers from the country’s capital.

It allows us to be alert and to put all the infrastructure that has been reported at the service of the people, the population, the union is strength and we are united, here we can see it, we can verify it.

This union is not artificial, citizens show it, citizens are in movement, that is why I celebrate the response that has been given to this exercise, ”said Minister Sánchez Cordero.

The installation session of the National Emergency Committee was chaired by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, with the participation of the Secretaries of National Defense (Sedena), General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the Navy- Mexican Navy (Semar), Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán.

5 million participated

The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, with communication problems, and the governors of Guerrero, Héctor Flores Astudillo, and of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, presented a balance of the work in their entities.

The head of the National Civil Protection Coordination, Laura Velázquez, was in charge of giving a concentrated balance of the works throughout the country, during the First National Drill 2021.

A participation of around 77 thousand 254 properties, with a direct participation of 5 million 936 thousand 666 people and over 50 million participants indirectly, from 1,686 municipalities throughout the national territory ”, explained the official.

On the part of the Government of Mexico, 39 agencies and institutions participated, 10 thousand 7 buildings with a total of 1 million 57 thousand 288 people in the 32 states.

Velázquez explained that 23 thousand 505 properties were registered by the entities, with a participation of 2 million 704 thousand 524 people; In addition, 38 thousand private properties were added with one million 843 thousand 685 people, including workers and families.

The following resources are available to attend an event like the one raised in this drill: 408,120 elements from various institutions, 20,340 specialized vehicles and 503 medical units in 50,919 beds.

Conclusion, the Government of Mexico has the technical, administrative and operational capacities to face an earthquake of great magnitude ”, stated la Velázquez.

The head of the SSPC announced that the National Emergency Committee will meet each time an extraordinary risk situation arises, to coordinate the efforts of the three levels of government and society.

To coordinate the exchange of information, logistics, tactical and operational planning, to serve the affected population. For earthquakes, as well as for hurricanes, floods, volcanic eruptions, forest fires, tsunamis, subsidence, cracks or landslides, ”said the official.

