The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases today exceeded 5 million, while in the last 24 hours there was a world record for new infections in one day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the University’s database. Johns Hopkins from the United States, and the figures are overflowing in some South American countries such as Brazil, which exceeded 20,000 deaths and 300,000 cases.

The milestone of surpassing 5 million cases worldwide – although experts say that the number of infected cases is much higher – and 330,000 deaths comes at a time when much of Asia and Europe achieved some containment in their outbreaks and began to reactivate the economy, while now the pandemic plagues Latin American countries.

The threshold of 5 million cases arises in the day with the most infections around the world, according to the WHO.

“In the past 24 hours, 106,000 coronavirus cases have been reported to the WHO, the highest in a single day since the outbreak began,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The United States remains by far the most affected country, with more than 1.55 million infected, one third of the more than 5.16 million infected infected worldwide, according to John Hopkins University (JH), whose count it is permanently updated and became a reference for the press around the world.

The United States is rapidly approaching 94,000 deaths from the virus, more than any other country, but the highest alert of concern remained today, as in recent days, in the Southern Cone of America, with critical situations in Peru, Chile and Brazil .

Peru has already exceeded 100,000 cases (104,020, 4,550 in the last 24 hours) with 3,024 deaths, and the Office of the Ombudsman stated that “the impossibility of attention is imminent” in the health services of Lima and the neighboring port of Callao due to the “immense pressure” that results from the large number of infections and the scarcity of resources.

The Chilean authorities reported today that in the last 24 hours the record number of 45 deaths was recorded, while the number of new cases reached 3,964, bringing the national total to 57,581 infections and 589 deaths since the start of the pandemic in the country, whose population barely exceeds 19 million inhabitants.

Sebastián Piñera’s government decided to extend for a week the quarantine that governs the capital, Santiago, surroundings and other cities and that was due to end tomorrow at 10 p.m.

In Brazil, the third country in the world in the number of confirmed cases (310,087) and a provisional sum of 20,047 deaths, the health crisis settled in the government of the weakened Jair Bolsonaro, for whom the opposition Workers Party along with other forces of On the left, 400 social movements and renowned jurists filed a request for impeachment today to remove him for attacking public health in the pandemic.

In any case, the problems for the extreme right-wing military do not only start from the opposition. The decision to kick out the powerful Justice Minister Sérgio Moro and two Health Ministers who did not approve of his erratic policy in the face of the pandemic seriously undermined his party electoral base.

At the institutional level, Bolsonaro today reduced tensions with the governors, who promised them that he will enact a law that provides $ 10.2 billion in aid to deal with the coronavirus crisis but will veto, with their consensus, the increase in employees public, whose wages will be frozen until 2022.

In the US, the country’s 50 states began a reopening process, after weeks of pressure from Donald Trump, who insists on lifting the US economy, his campaign stronghold for the November elections, after the confinement measures left a string closed businesses and factories, and the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

China, where the virus was first detected in mid-December, today launched the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), its most important political event, which brings together in Beijing the more than 2,000 members of this advisory body and which it had to be postponed for two months.

The delegates, gathered in the auditorium of the Great Palace of the People of Beijing, used masks, while Xi Jinping and the other leaders presided over the open-faced rostrum.

Conference participants “will tell the world how China, as a large and responsible country, has taken firm action and contributed to international cooperation to fight the Covid-19 epidemic,” said the president of the conclave, Wang Yang, in his initial report to the 2,000 delegates.

Spain and Italy, meanwhile, continue the arduous path of making measures more flexible, albeit with serious internal conflicts. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte today defended the measures he took to deal with the pandemic and said that “the worst is over,” after more than 32,000 deaths in the country in three months.

The coalition government of Spain today entered a political crisis that questioned its negotiating capacity, just when the opposition from the right and extreme right pressed to exploit social unrest due to the impact of the pandemic.

In the United Kingdom, Scotland only next Monday will begin the relaxation measures that England is already carrying out, while British economic activity continued to contract in May in an alarming way, although with small improvements compared to the unprecedented fall registered in April, According to a survey.

