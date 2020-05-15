According to the COVID-19 propagation traffic light, 13 entities of the country are at a maximum alert level, which represent 44.3 percent of national GDP

The impact caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 in the economy The country will be defined by contagion containment in the 32 entities, which establishes how the reopening strategy of economic and social activities will advance.

According to the COVID-19 propagation traffic light made by the federal government and which will be updated every week, at the close of May 12, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Mexico City, Mexico state, Warrior, gentleman, Morelos, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Yucatan, are the entities with a maximum alert level or that are in a red light.

The 13 entities mentioned represent the 44.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) national, as well as 44.9 percent of the Foreign direct investment (FDI) registered between 1999 and 2019.

In the event that these territories do not change color at the traffic light before June 1, when the reopening of social, educational and economic activities, the consequences for the country’s economy will be further aggravated.

At the orange traffic light, which is the high alert level for the spread of the coronavirus, are: Michoacán, Nayarit, Puebla and Veracruz, which represent 11.2 percent of national GDP and 7.7 percent of FDI.

According to the COVID-19 propagation traffic light, in the yellow color, with medium alert level, are Aguascalientes, Oaxaca, Sonora and Tamaulipas, which mean 9.3 percent of national GDP and 9.3 percent of foreign capital raising.

The Health Secretary published an agreement this Thursday in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) confirming that the strategy for the reopening of social, educational and economic activities in the country will be until June 1.

The strategy, according to what is expressed in the document, consists of reopening of activities in a gradual, orderly and cautious manner, and considers three stages:

Stage 1. It begins on May 18, 2020, with the reopening of activities in the municipalities in which no cases of COVID-19 have been presented and which, in addition, are not in the vicinity of municipalities with cases of coronavirus.

Stage 2. It covers from May 18 to 31, 2020, and consists of carrying out actions of general application aimed at preparing for the reopening of activities in general, such as: the development of health protocols for the safe restart of activities, training of personnel for safety in the work environment, readjustment of spaces and production processes, as well as the implementation of entry filters, sanitation and hygiene of the work space, among others.

Stage 3 It begins on June 1, 2020, according to the regional traffic light system for the reopening of social, educational and economic activities.

