More than 400,000 vehicles circulate outbound in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona

The exit operation of the first phase of this Holy Week has ended with 409,088 vehicles that have circulated in the Barcelona metropolitan area (Anell 1) from 3:00 p.m. on Friday to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday.

These mobility data represent a 93% of the forecast minimum of 440,000 vehicles, according to traffic sources collected by Europa Press.

Regarding the corresponding weekend in 2019 -12 and 13 April, when Easter was celebrated- there has been a 17.4% decrease, and compared to last weekend, an increase of 2.7%.

The virus continues to rise in Catalonia

The spread of the virus continues to rise in Catalonia, where the risk of regrowth (EPG), which measures the potential growth of the epidemic, is already of 226 points, nine more than this Friday, while in the last 24 hours there have been 1,884 new infections and 31 deaths from Covid.

According to the epidemiological data updated this Saturday by the Department of Health, there are 1,318 patients of Covid hospitalized, 68 less, of which 394 are serious in the ICU, six less than the day before, with which the hospital pressure slowly relaxes.

The speed of spread of the disease (Rt) has increased, albeit slightly, by one hundredth, and this Saturday is 1.10In other words, each 100 infected infects an average of 110 people, which indicates a slow but constant spread of the virus.

The cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days (IA14), which remained stable, also grows and has been situated at 206, six more cases than the day before.

The Official Gazette of the Generalitat of Catalonia (Dogc) has published this Saturday the extension of all restrictions to deal with the coronavirus for a period of two weeks, until April 10.

Thus, the measurements are maintained which were already published on March 13, according to the resolution.

Thus, the county confinement for bubble groups it is still up, non-essential establishments can open on weekends, and venues and cultural spaces can continue to carry out extraordinary activities.

It just happens a modification: Although parks and fairgrounds are closed to the public, it is allowed that “those structures of this type that correspond to a single attraction for children use” can begin to function.