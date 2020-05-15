A study revealed that more than 400 thousand New Yorkers would have left the city of skyscrapers during the pandemic

More of 400 thousand New Yorkers, especially residents of the wealthier neighborhoods, they would have left the city of skyscrapers during the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, according to a study based on the location of mobile phones published this Friday by The New York Times.

The newspaper’s estimates, based on data provided by a geolocation analysis company, indicated that 5 percent of the inhabitants of the Big Apple -which would be about 420 thousand people- left the city between March 1 and 1 of May.

The study, based on the movements of a representative sample of the city, also shows how the wealthiest areas were the ones that were emptied, while in the humblest very few people moved.

In neighborhoods like Upper East Side, the west village, SoHo or Brooklyn Heights the population fell during the crisis by around 40 percent or more.

Although many university students live in some of these areas, leaving New York en masse after the classrooms closed, the figures clearly show that residents of the most exclusive areas of the city They are the ones who have sought and have been able to allow the pandemic to pass in places least hit by COVID-19.

The neighborhoods where the population decreased by more than 25 percent have an average gross annual income of nearly $ 120,000 per household, almost double the rest of the city, and one in three income more 200 thousand dollars a year, a percentage that in the others barely reaches 7 percent.

Residents in those areas are primarily white (68 percent), while in the remaining neighborhoods this breed makes up only 28 percent of the population, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Those who left the city in the midst of a pandemic went mainly to nearby areas such as long Island, the New York region located east of the Big Apple and where the exclusive vacation destination of the Hamptons, and to the neighboring states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

According to geolocation data, in addition, many New Yorkers opted for southern Florida, especially county Palm beach, a great tourist destination.

The United States reports this Friday more than 1.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and about 86 thousand 200 deaths.

New York State is the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 345,000 infections and 27,641 deaths, most of them concentrated in the Big Apple, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

With information from EFE