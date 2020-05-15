15 minutes. More than 400,000 New Yorkers, particularly residents of wealthier neighborhoods, left the city of skyscrapers during the coronavirus pandemic. This is revealed by a mobile phone location based study published this Friday by The New York Times.

The newspaper’s estimates, prepared with information provided by a geolocation analysis company, indicate that 5% of the inhabitants of the Big Apple – some 420,000 people – left New York between March 1 and May 1.

The study was based on the movements of a representative sample of the city. It also shows how the wealthiest areas are those that have been emptied. On the contrary, in the humblest very few people have moved.

In neighborhoods like the Upper East Side, West Village, SoHo or Brooklyn Heights, the population declined during the crisis by around 40% or more.

Many of the university students who left New York en masse after the classrooms closed live in some of these areas. However, the figures clearly show that the residents of the most exclusive areas of the city are the ones who have sought and have been able to afford the pandemic in places least hit by COVID-19.

The wealthiest

The neighborhoods where the population fell by more than 25% together have a average gross annual income of about $ 120,000 per household, almost double that of the rest of the city. One in three earns more than $ 200,000 a year, a percentage that in the others barely reaches 7%.

Residents in these areas are mainly white (68%), while in the remaining neighborhoods this breed represents only 28% of the population, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Who left the city in full pandemic they mainly went to nearby areas like Long Island. This New York region lies to the east of the Big Apple and is home to the exclusive Hamptons vacation destination. They have also gone to the neighboring states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

According to the geolocation data, many New Yorkers opted for South Florida, especially Palm Beach County, a great tourist destination.

The United States (USA) reports this Friday more than 1.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 86,200 deaths.

New York State is the great epicenter of the pandemic in this country, with more than 345,000 infections and 27,641 deaths, most of them concentrated in the Big Apple. This is indicated by the independent count at Johns Hopkins University.