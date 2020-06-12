Washington, United States

The two countries with the most infections by COVID-19 In the world, the United States and Brazil, will test vaccines produced by Chinese, American and British laboratories in some 41,000 volunteers.

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo yesterday announced the signing of an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech to produce a vaccine, to be tested with 9,000 volunteers starting in July.

Governor Joao Doria said that the Butantan Institute, a benchmark research center in Brazil, had signed “a technology transfer agreement” with Sinovac Biotech. “Studies show that this vaccine could be distributed between now and June 2021” if the tests are successful, he explained. “That agreement will allow us to produce it on a large scale and immunize millions of Brazilians.”

Last week, the São Paulo State University (Unesp) announced that another vaccine, made with the University of Oxford, was to be tested in mid-June with 2,000 Brazilian volunteers.

Millions of infections and 113,561 deaths have been recorded since yesterday in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A month ago, Sinovac Biotech, one of the four Chinese laboratories authorized to conduct clinical trials, was willing to produce 100 million doses of vaccine per year under the brand name “Coronavac”.

In Sao Paulo, 9,000 volunteers will receive doses of this vaccine as of July, within the framework of the third and last phase of trials. Doria took advantage of the announcement, which he described as “historic”, to criticize President Jair Bolsonaro, who is one of the biggest opponents, without citing it. “We have had to overcome the disagreements of Brazil with China, other countries and organizations such as the WHO,” he said, referring to the criticism of several ministers towards the Asian giant.

Testing in the USA

The vaccine Experimental against the COVID-19 of the modern American biotech, co-financed by the US government, will enter the third and final phase of clinical trials in July with 30,000 volunteers, the company announced yesterday. This is the decisive phase of the trials, which will allow us to see, in a large sample of healthy people, whether the vaccine is more effective than preventing a coronavirus infection than a placebo.

The protocol has been concluded with the US Medicines Agency (FDA) and the trial will be carried out in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health. The biotech company received $ 483 million from the President’s government Donald trump.

Moderna is one of the five pharmaceutical companies in which the Trump administration has bet in the context of its “Warp Speed” operation, along with AstraZeneca (Oxford vaccine industrial partner), Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer.