According to Eduardo Hernández, one of the leaders who are in this camp, Venezuelan migrants have reached this point, for 15 days, because it is located a few meters from one of the city’s transport terminals, from where they leave different routes. Among them, one that leads to Cúcuta, a border city with Venezuela.

“However, when we began to meet, here the Terminal closed the doors and began to tell us that there was no transportation,” says Eduardo

All of them, says Hernández, simply seek to return to their country, but they do not have the money to pay a passage that takes them to the border. Many, they say, have been evicted “brutally, as if we were animals” or the companies closed and were then unemployed. For this reason, “a group of people agreed to take control of everything … We organized where there is a group of leaders who organize 10 tents to keep control,” says Eduardo, who worked in a food company that, according to he was paralyzed and had to liquidate his employees.

Eduardo says there are approximately 450 people in total, including 150 children, 25 pregnant women and 100 older adults.

Jessica Flores, who arrived at the camp 11 days ago with her 4-month-old baby, told the VOA who take turns to clean themselves, thanks to a pipe that is in place and forms a water channel: “I don’t know exactly where it comes from and we take water to clean ourselves from there.”

He says that, although “it has been strong”, they have never lacked food: “Many institutions are helping us and the government is vigilant so that we do not starve, but (we are) very vulnerable. We are sleeping on the floor, we put cardboard and sheets and so we sleep, with small children, ”he says.

COVID-19 Hostels and Evidence: Discord

Andrés Idárraga, director of Human Rights of the Government Secretariat of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá told VOA News that the local government has been present since the agglomeration began. Likewise, he stated that they have been offered health care, shelters and 100 tests for COVID-19, despite the fact that none of them present symptoms associated with the virus. “In all cases, they have refused,” he says.

“We have evidence and it is clear that the migrant population of Venezuelans, with their leaders, is pressing for people not to accept the institutional offer,” he adds.

For his part, Eduardo points out that the shelters have not been accepted because they have offered themselves for a maximum of 10 days and, after that, they fear being on the street again. A version that Idárraga denied, since, according to him, the migrants would remain in these places until they are guaranteed to return in legal transport to the border.

As for the evidence, Cecilio Zárraga, another camp leader told the VOA They demand the presence of the International Red Cross to supervise the carrying out of the tests, since “there are rumors that they fear that here in Colombia there have been Venezuelans who have been infected by the tests.”

For Eduardo, “there has been a friction with an official of the Acaldía because he began to defame, that we do not want to take the exams and that is totally false. We are interested so that when we arrive in Venezuela, there is no impediment to enter, “he said, which is why they demand the presence of the organization.

“We know the political issue between Venezuela and Colombia, we know that, but we are not to blame for the situation that the two countries are facing, we are not to blame for that, for relations,” added Eduardo.

The Mayor’s official added that, to guarantee the safety of the population that lives near the camp, the place has been fenced and an agreement has been made to prevent more Venezuelan population from entering. Likewise, they have been given food to prevent them from wandering around.

In this regard, both Venezuelan leaders confess that “it is painful for us to tell our countrymen that they must continue on their way.”

Likewise, they point out that two foundations are helping them with 60 buses that are ready to transfer around 2,000 Venezuelans to their country, but the VOA could not confirm said data and the Mayor’s Office indicated that they are not aware of the veracity of said information.

Legal transports

Migration Colombia confirmed to VOA News who have carried out daily coordinated work with the mayor’s office. Regarding the authorization to leave for the border, the immigration institution states that it is a coordinated procedure. In that case, each person must buy their ticket at the transport terminal, to evacuate as far as there is a possibility for them to cross the humanitarian corridor.

Likewise, Migration reported on Saturday that due to restrictions on the crossing of the border by the Venezuelan government, the entry to Venezuela of citizens of that country by the Simón Bolívar International Bridge is carried out only three days a week, in groups that do not exceed 300 people for the bridge and 100 for the passage through Arauca.

Juan Francisco Espinosa, director of Migration Colombia, indicated through a video that as a result of the restriction of the Venezuelan authorities, there are even days when only 80 people are allowed. For this reason, he says, “movements of those regular and organized buses that we have coordinated with the different local and regional leaders have had to be suspended until there is a voluntary departure of those Venezuelans who have remained in the border area or have arrived on foot. ” Espinosa adds that the mechanism will gradually be restored.

According to the Bogota City Hall, from May 13 to June 7, 2,384 migrants have left in 104 inter-municipal transport buses. “Today, we are going to enter the transport terminal people who have for their tickets”; He indicated, and stated that on Tuesday 100 people would leave for the border and on Sunday, 100 more took that route. He also assured that, to the extent that the Colombian immigration authority authorizes them, they will evacuate them: “So far, we have 300 people a week, every other day, in groups of 100 we are going to clear this area.”

To date, more than 71 thousand Venezuelan migrants have managed to return to their country thanks to the voluntary return procedures generated by the National Government in coordination with the Mayors and Governors.