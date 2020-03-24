more than 400 thousand infections, 18 thousand dead and more than 100 thousand recovered

The country of greatest concern on the American continent is the United States, with around 50,000 infections and at least 600 deaths from this disease.

More of 400 thousand infections and counting.

The new coronavirus Covid-19 has expanded into 185 countries of the worldAlthough the majority of the cases (more than 81,500) are concentrated in China, where more than 70,000 have recovered, but just over 3,200 have died.

The disease has had multiple implications, especially economic, and today has caused the Olympics in Tokyo for 2021.

The death toll in the world exceeds 18 thousand. But hope remains the number of those recovered: more than 102 thousand.

After China, Italy is the country with the most cases (more than 69 thousand diagnosed, 6820 dead and 8326 recovered), followed by the United States (46 thousand 805 diagnosed, 600 dead and 178 recovered), while Spain is the fourth most affected in the world, with nearly 40 thousand cases and 2,800 dead.

Here are the countries with the most infections:

This Tuesday in Mexico, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, gave the information: “9 out of 10 (infected) are not going to need any advanced care. ”

This country has formally entered phase 2 because local contagions are already registered and its government has announced measures such as loans to small businesses, the compulsory rest of older adults who work in the government or private companies, in addition to being hiring doctors and nurses to deal with the pandemic.

Despite the figures that scare anyone, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has called for panic: