PARIS. More than 400 thousand deaths and almost 7 million infections worldwide have already left the viral pandemic, which continues to hit especially hard in Latin America, when the number of cases is increasing in Brazil and India. The United States is responsible for about a quarter of all deaths, but deaths in South America are growing rapidly. The number of Covid-19-related deaths in just five months is now equal to the number of people dying annually from malaria, one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

Global cases are close to 7 million, with about 2 million, or 30%, of them in the United States. Latin America has 15% of the cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths in the world with almost 110 thousand. Mortality in Brazil is increasing rapidly and the country could overtake the United Kingdom to have the second highest number of deaths.

Seeking to emerge from the economic collapse caused by weeks of restrictions and confinement to contain the spread of the virus, countries, even many that still suffer the ravages of the pandemic, continue to open up.

Faced with the fall of infections and the number of deaths, Europe will continue this week the revival of trade and industry, and the reopening of social activities and borders.

Spain (more than 27 thousand dead) will continue today with its phaseless confinement, Madrid and Barcelona in the second and penultimate stage that authorizes the opening of beaches for recreational bathing and restaurants.

But gloomy data from Asia’s two largest economies highlighted the long road to recovery.

China’s exports fell 3.3% yoy in May after the unexpected rebound in April. Analysts say a deeper decline is looming for the world’s manufacturing power.

And in India, factories are also struggling to restart due to labor shortages as the country slowly emerges from a strict lockdown that sent millions of migrant workers to their remote villages.