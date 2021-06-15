More than 400 Catalan clubs, for a new federative model

06/15/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

The Association of Amateur Football Clubs of Catalonia (ACFAC) and the ‘Platform for a FCF dels Clubs’ today staged their union and “the commitment to a new model of federative management”, with a staging that involves to more than 400 clubs de Catalunya in opposition to the current president of the Catalan Football Federation, Joan Soteres.

Javier Salamero, President of the ACFAC, stated that “it is necessary to reflect on the current model, since the current FCF is not at the service of the interests of Catalan football clubs. We know of entities that have been intimidated by federative members with calls and messages, and that after giving us their support they have been forced, out of fear, to withdraw their support for the ACFAC. Right now we have the signatures of more than 400 clubs “.

SalameroFurthermore, he added that “we hope that the next assembly will be highly turnout and democratic,” although he warned that “we will be on top of possible federative malpractice during the assembly, with notarial acts of delegation of votes.”

Adolfo Burgundy, spokesperson for the Platform for a FCF dels Clubs, said that “it is essential that the secret vote be approved on the first point of the day. The Catalan Football Federation has traditionally played with fear, and we have to use our voice during the next assembly. We have to regain good management and good governance, so absent in current management. “

Jordi Grané, a member of the Platform for a FCF of the Clubs, closed the act stating that “this is nothing personal against anyone. We are in favor of being polite and kind to people, and hard and forceful against the acts of the FCF. clubs we are fed up, since the mood has been nepotistic. We have said enough “.