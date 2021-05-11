More than 40 attorneys general sign letter against Instagram for minors

Attorneys general ask to stop Instagram proposal for teenagers.

(CNN) – Facebook’s plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13 continue to receive criticism.

On Monday, 44 attorneys general signed a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to abandon plans for an Instagram aimed at younger users, citing mental health and privacy concerns. The letter comes less than a month after child safety advocacy groups and Congress expressed similar concerns.

“The use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are unprepared for the challenges of having a social media account,” says the latest letter. “Furthermore, Facebook has historically failed to protect the well-being of children on its platforms. Attorneys General have an interest in protecting our youngest citizens, and Facebook’s plans to create a platform that encourages children under 13 to share content online runs counter to that interest. “

Facebook claims that this service would give parents greater control over their children’s online activity.

As all parents know, children are already online. We want to improve this situation by offering experiences that give parents visibility and control over what their children do, ”a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Business. “We are developing these experiences in consultation with experts in child development, children’s mental health and safety, and privacy advocates.

“We also look forward to working with legislators and regulators, including the country’s attorneys general. In addition, today we promise not to show ads in any Instagram experience that we develop for children under 13 years old.

The spokesperson also noted that Facebook is a founding sponsor of a new Digital Wellbeing Lab at Children’s Hospital Boston to better understand the effect of digital technology on children.

In March, Buzzfeed News obtained an internal memo from Instagram stating that the company had “identified youth work as a priority for Instagram” and was moving forward with its plans to create a version specifically for children. This came two days after a post on the company’s blog, titled “Continuing Instagram Safety for Younger Members of Our Community,” stating that more needs to be done to combat abuse, harassment and other problems that occur on the platform.

During a congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg was asked about the company’s plans to create a version of Instagram for younger users. “I find it very worrying that you are targeting this particular age group, 13 and under, considering the free services, how exactly are you going to make money?” Asked Florida Republican Congressman Gus Bilirakis.

“Or are they trying to monetize our kids too and make them addicted at an early age?” Zuckerberg said the platform is still “in an early stage of our thinking” and that “it is clear that there are a large number of people under the age of 13 who would like to use a service like Instagram.”

Instagram does not formally allow users under the age of 13 to enter the platform. But since there is no strict age verification, some younger users have accounts. Although a more secure service could theoretically be better suited to that untapped audience, the attorneys general’s letter expresses great concern around privacy, noting that children “may not fully appreciate what content is appropriate for them to share with. others, the permanence of the content they post on an online platform, and who has access to what they share online. Furthermore, they are too young to understand the complexity of what they find on the Internet, ”the letter says.

It would not be the first time that Facebook shows interest in developing a children’s version of one of its services. Its Messenger Kids messaging app is aimed at users ages six to twelve.