More than 4 million jobs have been saved in Britain as a result of a government plan aimed at ensuring that companies keep their workers during the confinement implemented because of the new coronavirus, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the Kingdom reported on Monday. United

In a statement to lawmakers, Sunak said half a million companies have benefited from the Coronavirus Employment Retention Plan, in which the government will pay up to 80% of the wages of workers on temporary leave with up to £ 2,500. ($ 3,075) per month.

Without the plan, many of those jobs they would have been lost as much of the British economy has suspended its activities to slow the spread of the outbreak. However, the contraction in economic activity is forecast to be profound, and many economists forecast the unemployment rate to rise to at least 10% in the coming months, compared to 4% before the outbreak.

“Although our interventions have saved millions of jobs and businesses, we cannot rescue every job and every business,” said Sunak.



The British government has launched a series of interventions to limit economic damage, which it claims have brought more than £ 15bn to businesses in a few weeks.

Sunak announced a new plan on Monday that will have the government guarantee the full value of loans to troubled small businesses. He said he was not convinced about the argument of making 100% loan guarantees available to large companies as well.

1 / Today, we’re announcing a new loan scheme. A simple, quick, easy solution for those in need of smaller loans. Businesses can apply for new Bounce Back Loans up to a maximum of £ 50,000, or 25% of turnover, with the government paying the interest for the first 12 months. pic.twitter.com/aBYcUkR9sR – Rishi Sunak #StayHomeSaveLives (@RishiSunak) April 27, 2020

“We should not ask the common taxpayers of today and tomorrow to bear the risk of lending almost unlimited amounts to companies that in some cases may have very little chance of repaying those loans, and not necessarily because of the impact of the coronavirus,” he said.

Sunak said small businesses, which are a vital part of the British economy, will now be able to borrow between £ 2,000 and £ 50,000 ($ 2,000 and $ 61,500), money that they will be able to access in a matter of days and without interest for the first year.

The new plan comes after criticism of existing loan programs, and reports from small businesses that it was difficult to obtain money from banks.