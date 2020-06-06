The new coronavirus has caused at least 395,977 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources, this Saturday at 11:00 GMT.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 6,782,890 people in 196 countries or territories have contracted the disease. Of these, at least 2,943,700 were recovered, according to the authorities.

This number of positive diagnosed cases only reflects a part of the total number of infections due to the disparate policies of different countries to diagnose cases, some only do it with those people who need hospitalization and in many poor countries the ability to testing is limited.

The death toll in the United States, which recorded its first death linked to the virus in early February, stands at 109,143. The country registered 1,897,838 infections. The authorities consider that 491,706 people were healed.

After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom with 40,261 deaths and 283,311 cases, Brazil with 35,026 deaths (645,771 cases), Italy with 33,774 deaths (234,531 cases), and France with 29,111 deaths (190,052 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic broke out in late December, has a total of 83,030 infected people, of whom 4,634 died and 78,329 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours there have been 3 new cases and 0 deaths.

On Saturday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 182,708 deaths (2,248,511 infections), the United States and Canada 116,894 (1,992,165), Latin America and the Caribbean 62,458 (1,245,077), Asia 18,636 (652,812), Middle East 10,248 (458,222), Africa 4,902 (177,477), and Oceania 131 (8,632).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).