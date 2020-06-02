The new coronavirus pandemic has leftmore than 375,000 fatalities and more than 6.2 million people infectedworldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6.2 million cases and 375,711 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total ofrecovered people exceeds 2.69 million, with the United States at the top of the list, with 458,231 people cured, followed by Brazil, with 211,080 patients saved, and by Russia, with 175,514.

The United States continues to be the country most affected by the pandemic and maintains daily growth above 20,000 cases, with 21,200 positives in the last 24 hours, accumulating 1.8 million people infected and 105,147 fatalities.

Brazil continues in second position and, after adding16,400 infections in the last day,accumulates 526,447 positives and 29,937 deaths. Russia remains in the third position, with 414,328 positives and 4,849 deaths, the lowest number of deaths of all the countries that have more than 180,000 infected people.

In fourth position,UK accounts for 277,736 casesand 39,127 deaths. Spain is behind, in fifth place with a total of 239,638 positives and 27,127 deaths, followed by Italy, which has 233,197 people with coronaviruses and 33,475 deaths.

India approaches 200,000 positives

India remains asthe seventh country most affected by the pandemic, with 199,343 cases and 5,610 deaths. In France, the balance rises to 189,348 infections and 28,836 fatalities, ahead of Germany, which accounts for 183,771 cases and 8,557 deaths.

Peru continues in tenth position, with 170,039 people with coronavirus and 4,634 deaths. In Turkey, there are 164,769 infected and 4,563 deaths.

Chile exceeds 100,000 infections

Closing the group ofIran has more than 100,000 infections, with a total of 154,445 cases and 7,878 fatalities, andChile, with 105,158 peoplewith coronavirus and 1,113 deaths. Below 100,000 positives, Mexico overtakes Canada with 93,435 infections and 10,167 fatalities. On Canadian soil there are 93,288 infected and 7,404 deaths.

Saudi Arabia accumulates 87,142 cases with 525 deaths, ahead of China, the country where the pandemic originated, which accumulates 84,154 infections and 4,638 fatalities. Next, Pakistan records 76,398 infected people and 1,621 deaths, while Belgium has 58,517 cases and 9,486 deaths.

Qatar is above the50,000 infections, with a total of 58,433 cases and 40 deaths. Surpassing the 40,000 positives are Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Belarus, and with more than 30,000 cases are Ecuador, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Portugal and Switzerland.

For their part, Colombia, Kuwait, Indonesia, Ireland, Egypt, Ukraine and Poland exceed 20,000 coronavirus positives, ahead of the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Argentina, Japan, Austria, Afghanistan, Panama, Oman, Denmark, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Serbia, Nigeria, Bolivia and Armenia, which account for more than 10,000 infected people.

Algeria and the Czech Republic accumulate more than 9,000 cases and Norway, Moldova and Ghana have more than 8,000 positives. Next, Malaysia, Morocco and Australia exceed 7,000 cases and Finland, Iraq and Cameroon exceed 6,000. Azerbaijan, Honduras, Guatemala and Sudan close the list with more than 5,000 people with coronavirus.

.