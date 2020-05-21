PARIS.

The new coronavirus It has caused at least 328,220 deaths worldwide since it appeared in December, according to a balance established this Thursday at 11:00 GMT by the . based on official sources.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 5,012,630 cases of contagion were recorded in 196 countries or territories.

The number of positive diagnosed cases reflects only a part of the total number of infections due to the disparate policies of the countries to diagnose the cases. Some only do it with those people who need hospitalization.

Authorities believe that so far, at least 1,854,900 people have been cured of the disease.

READ: The sad business of making coffins for COVID-19 grows in Nicaragua

The death toll in United States, which registered the first death linked to the virus in early February, amounts to 93,439. The country registered 1,551,853 infections. The authorities consider that 294,312 people were healed.

After the United States, the countries with the most fatalities are the United Kingdom with 35,704 deaths and 248,293 patients, Italy with 32,330 deaths (227,364), France with 28,132 (181,575) and Spain with 27,888 deaths (232,555 cases).

China, not counting Hong Kong and Macao, where the epidemic broke out in late December, has a total of 82,967 infected people, of whom 4,634 died and 78,249 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours there have been 2 new cases and 0 deaths.

On Thursday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 169,932 deaths (1,955,600 infections), the United States and Canada 99,575 (1,631,995), Latin America and the Caribbean 33,945 (612,891), Asia 13,158 (399,080 ), Middle East 8,486 (309,107), Africa 2,996 (95,533), and Oceania 128 (8,426).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

.