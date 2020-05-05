Now that many companies, entrepreneurs and workers have managed to maintain the constant and vital rhythm of industrial and commercial activity for more than two months, the rest of the economy begins to revive.The return to normal production is essential for the economic and social development of the country. The experience of the last two months has shown the enormous capacity that exists to adapt to changes and that the health crisis has also fostered creativity, the willingness to take risks and the desire to overcome.

The initiative#ThisNOThastoPARARIt was created in mid-March, shortly after the declaration of the state of alarm. Its objective has always been to support, give visibility and publicly recognize the effort and work of companies, workers and entrepreneurs who have reinvented themselves or continue their activity during the confinement phase, thus promoting that the national economy continues to move.More than 3,000 companies have joined the movement#EsTONOtienequePARAR since it started.Small, medium and large companies, self-employed, workers, individuals and entrepreneurs, from various sectors and from all corners of the national territory have helped the Spanish economy not stop abruptly after the country’s arrest at the beginning of the health crisis.

Thanks to the involvement of all the media, national and local, the more than 600 published news of #EstoNOtienequePARARthey have reached practically every corner of the country. The movement’s website has received more than 1 million pages visited and its videos have been played 400,000 times on social networks.

There are many examples that this initiative has highlighted. All of them are available on the initiative’s website. Each company has contributed its grain of sand; beadapting your factory to the production of essential products or donating food to those who need it most.

Clemente González, president of the Aliberico Group and president of Ifema, considers the recovery “will be difficult” and that “everyone’s commitment will be key to getting out of this crisis.” González commented a few weeks ago that “the survival of many companies and jobs is at stake“and now highlights the importance of” communicating to society everything that is done in favor of economic activity and employment from the knowledge of reality “.

Alicia Asín, co-founder and director of Libelium, highlights: “It is important to reinvent ourselves and adapt. The sooner we return to normality, the sooner we will reactivate the country’s economy. Companies will have to find ways to maximize productivity. We will return to normality, but until then we must keep our spirits up to get used to this new situation that we have to live “,

#EstoNOtienequePARAR has also collected initiativesFreelancers such as José Antonio Sánchez, a Murcian taxi driver with more than 23 years in the sector.This taxi driver, like many others, has seen his income reduced by almost 90%, even so, José Antonioprovides free service to all healthcare personnel who need it, collaborates in the transport of food to health centers and distributes protection material between residences and police stations.

All companies and workers agree on the importance of staying together and continuing to fight together with all their workers. After the health and safety of people,the highest priority is the country’s financial recovery. The focus must be on activating the engine of the economy, companies and workers, they are the key to overcoming this crisis.

In the next few days the initiative #EstoNOtienequePARARIt will finish its first phase and evolve into the E-Activate movement.Activate yourself, because whoever overcomes the crisis overcomes himself. Get active, because by activating you, you activate a whole country.

