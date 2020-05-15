The total number of people recovered rises to 1.57 million people, with the United States at the top of the list, with 243,430.

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, more than 300 thousand dead and more than 4.4 million infections worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

The global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 4 million 413 thousand 597 cases and 300 thousand 798 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total number of people recovered rises to 1.57 million people, with the United States at the top of the list, with 243,430 people recovered, followed by Germany, with 150,300 patients saved, and Spain, with 143,374.

In a week in which he had registered less than 20 thousand cases a day for two consecutive days, The United States added more than 20 thousand positives in the last 24 hours (20,800 infections), bringing the total to 1.4 million infected people and 85,194 fatalities.

After overtaking Spain this week, Russia remains the second most affected country in the world by number of cases, with 252 thousand 245 and 2 thousand 305 deaths. Despite being the second country with the most cases of coronavirus, Russia has the lowest number of fatalities of all the countries that accumulate more than 100,000 infections.

The United Kingdom overtook Spain on Thursday and was ranked third in number of cases and second in number of deaths, with 234,431 infections and 33,692 deaths.

Spain it is relegated to fourth position, with 229 thousand 540 cases and 27 thousand 321 deaths, followed by Italy, which accumulates 223 thousand 096 infections and 31 thousand 368 deaths due to Covid-19.

Brazil exceeds 190 thousand positive cases

In sixth place, Brazil accumulates 196 thousand 375 infections and 13 thousand 555 deaths, after adding in the last 6 thousand 238 cases.

For his part, France 178 thousand 994 infected people and 27 thousand 428 deaths remain, less than 5 thousand infections in Germany, which accumulates 174 thousand 478 positives and 7 thousand 884 deaths. In the ninth position, Turkey registers 144 thousand 749 cases of coronavirus and 4 thousand 007 deaths, followed by Iran, with 114 thousand 533 positives and 6 thousand 854 deaths.

Above 40 thousand infections are Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Mexico, while Pakistan, Chile, Ecuador and Switzerland they exceed 30 thousand cases. Portugal, Sweden, Qatar, Singapore, Belarus, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates already account for more than 20,000.