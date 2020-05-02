Bogotá, May 2 . .- More than 300 Spaniards undertook this Saturday to return to Madrid from Bogotá on one of the last repatriation flights organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, embassies and consulates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The returnees are traveling on an Iberia charter flight that arrived in Bogotá on Friday with about 300 Colombians who were in Spain and is scheduled to depart back this afternoon, with an expected landing in Madrid at 05.35 local time on Sunday.

“The phase of return flights has already ended, this phase is considered closed, and the Spaniards who remain here will be assisted, those who have a need from the consular point of view, but for now there are no more scheduled flights,” he said. to Efe the Spanish ambassador to Colombia, Pablo Gómez de Olea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain announced last Thursday the closure of the repatriation phase with flights this weekend from Colombia, Australia, Thailand, Bolivia, Morocco, Chile, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and The Gambia, “to whom, foreseeably, another three would have to be added, currently, under consideration. “

In this way, more than 25,000 Spaniards have been repatriated since the state of alarm was decreed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BY LAND AND AIR

The ambassador stressed that for this last flight, a “great effort has been made with the Colombian authorities to bring people from the interior” of the country, since more than half of the travelers are Spanish who were in other parts of Colombia.

“We have coordinated four transport points and we have also coordinated the safe-conducts with the Colombian Foreign Ministry to be able to bring Spaniards who have come from Medellín, from Cali, from Pereira and from Cartagena”, since the quarantine in force in the country is suspending the air and road transport, explained Gómez de Olea.

Iberia Flight 6586 carries a total of 367 passengers – nine under two years of age who do not occupy a seat -, of which 317 are Spanish, 14 Colombian and 36 European from Germany, Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Belgium, France, the Netherlands , Hungary, Italy, Malta, Norway, Poland and Portugal.

Some of the buses that brought them to Bogotá arrived at El Dorado International Airport at dawn, where consular officials were waiting to accompany them in the procedures since the terminal is closed for commercial flights and only allows humanitarian flights.

HIGH DEMAND FOR SEATING

“What I have done is send messages to the consulate with all my information and I have been fortunate that the consulate has included me in the list of this trip,” Juan Castro, who was waiting for boarding along with Ana Isabel, his wife.

The woman reported that they were initially offered seats on the first charter flight coordinated by the consulate on March 27, “but unfortunately there was a case of coronavirus in the family, so we did not take it.”

As he explained, one of his sisters in Spain had been diagnosed with COVID-19, so “we consider that caution had to be taken and that is why we did not board before.”

“I was waiting for this flight a month ago. I was on vacation and I am going back to work, I am a health worker,” said Ciro Guerrero López, a Colombian-Spanish who was on vacation in Medellín and was able to get to Bogotá with the help of the consulate. .

Read more

PRIORITY FOR SPANISH

The ambassador stressed that “these flights were mainly aimed at Spaniards who were not residents of Colombia, who were for tourism or work and who were due to leave during March or April and have not been able to do so due to the closure of borders.”

Each traveler paid $ 400 for the ticket, which “is the cheapest by European flights by far because it is partly financed by the Spanish government and the European Union,” added the diplomat.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the end of the repatriations, a “new phase of consular assistance”, focused “on facilitating the permanence of Spaniards in their current places, is awaited, pending the eventual resumption of international communications ordinary. “

In the case of Colombia, there are about 300 non-resident Spaniards who for various reasons will remain in the country.

.