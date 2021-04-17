More than 300 people mobilize to reject the ERTE at the Repsol refinery in A Coruña

According to the works council, more than 300 people have mobilized in A Coruña in rejection of the temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) in the refinery of Repsol located in the same town, which, as announced by the company, will affect a maximum of 212 workers, 31% of the workforce.

The protest has had a route that began at the refinery, in Bens, in the direction of Arteixo until the roundabout of Meicende to return to the entrance door of the refinery.

It has been done with the motto ‘For the future of employment in the refinery. No to ERTE ‘and in the framework of the mobilizations called by the works council in rejection of the aforementioned regulatory file.

Speaking to Europa Press, the president of the works council, Jacobo Naya, insisted on the “frontal” rejection to the aforementioned ERTE. Of him, he has said that “it is not justified” and has also ruled out that there are “real causes”, in relation to the arguments put forward by the company.

On the other hand, it has advanced that, after establishing the negotiating table, they will now analyze the information provided by the Repsol company.

He has also announced that they will hold meetings with the councilors of A Coruña and Arteixo, after doing so with the representatives of the PSdeG and BNG groups in the Galician Parliament. For now, he has stated, They have not had an answer to their request for a meeting with the popular.