An Air Europa flight from Spain is approaching the Ramón Villeda Morales airport with more than 300 Hondurans returning to the country this Thursday, in La Lima, Cortés, in northern Honduras. EFE / José Valle

Tegucigalpa, May 21 . .- More than 300 Hondurans and one Guatemalan returned to Honduras from Spain on Thursday on a repatriation flight organized by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Central American country due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source from the Efe reported. National Institute of Migration in Tegucigalpa.

The returnees arrived on an Air Europa charter flight that arrived at Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport, in San Pedro Sula, the second largest city in Honduras, he said.

Air Europa Flight 931 left Madrid with 335 Hondurans and a Guatemalan citizen who were trapped in Spain by the health emergency, according to the Honduran Foreign Ministry.

Without specifying more details, the same source from the Migration Institute indicated that the group will follow the same protocol as other Hondurans and resident foreigners who entered this country in recent weeks.

All of them will undergo a PCR test to rule out positives for the deadly disease, they will have to undergo a home quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored to verify if they have symptoms of the disease, he emphasized.

If any of the returnees show symptoms, they will be isolated in a center authorized by the health authorities, in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

In the case of the Guatemalan citizen, the source specified that he will turn forty in Honduras and then travel to his country.

This is the second humanitarian flight arriving in Honduras from Spain. A total of 256 Honduran citizens returned to the country from Madrid on a flight managed by the Honduran government.

With this group, more than 5,000 have been repatriated by the authorities since Honduras closed borders on March 16, while more than 10,000 foreigners have left Honduran territory in the same period, according to data from the Foreign Ministry.

The Central American nation reports until this Wednesday 3,100 cases of COVID-19 and 151 deaths, according to figures from the National Risk Management System (Sinager).

At least 54 Hondurans have died abroad, mainly in the United States and Spain, of the coronavirus, while infections are over 170, Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez told reporters this week.

The first two cases of coronavirus in Honduras were confirmed in mid-March, which is why the Government declared a state of emergency and decreed a curfew that continues until May 24.