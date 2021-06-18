More than 30 women in California sue Pornhub for exposing porn videos of theirs on the site without their consent



Mindgeek, the company that owns Pornhub, is facing a civil lawsuit in California.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

More than 30 women sued the triple X video site Pornhub on allegations that they uploaded sexual videos of them without their consent to sexually exploit them.

The allegations of the complainants are recorded in a civil lawsuit in California accusing the Canadian company Mindgeek, owner of the porn site, of “criminal company”.

The report this week from the BBC network indicates that the legal recourse alleges that the company sexually exploited the plaintiffs by using the explicit videos in which they appear without authorization.

The lawsuit was filed by Brown Rudnick LLP on behalf of 34 alleged victims of sexual exploitation, rape and human trafficking, including minors. The appeal seeks financial compensation for damages as well as protection for the plaintiffs.

In a statement quoted by the aforementioned media, Pornhub called the allegations completely absurd, dangerous and categorically false.

“Pornhub has zero tolerance for illegal content and investigates any complaints or allegations made about content on our platforms,” ​​argued the company.

Pornhub defends itself and ensures that it has protections against unverified users

According to the entity, it has the most complete safeguards in the history of user-generated platforms that include the prohibition of uploads by unverified users.

However, the BBC’s partner in the United States, CBS, noted that Pornhub does not require users to verify the identity or age of the people exposed in the videos, nor does it have tools to confirm the consent of the people who appear in the videos uploaded to the site.

One of the alleged victims in the lawsuit is a woman who when she was 17 years old was coerced by her boyfriend to record a nude video.

The woman, who uses the pseudonym Isabella, later viewed the material posted on Pornhub without her consent.