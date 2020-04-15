New York, the most affected state in the country, ordered residents to wear face masks.

The figure of dead due to the new coronavirus in the United States, the highest in the world, exceeded 30 thousand Wednesday after doubling in a week, as New York state, the most affected in the country, ordered residents to wear face masks in certain environments to combat the pandemic.

The grim milestone was reached at a time when some states that have not been hit so badly by the virus reflect on a partial lifting of restrictions on business and social life from the May 1, a date that has become a target for President Donald Trump.

The attempt to get the country back on track became more urgent with the publication of two government reports that showed a drop in retail sales and factory production last month.

The deaths in the United States on Wednesday reached 30,400, according to a . count, with 630,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. After the first death in the country from the disease, reported on February 29, it only took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and nine days when the number of deaths jumped from 10,000 to 30,000.

A model from the University of Washington, often cited by the White House, predicted this week that the total death toll from the pandemic in the United States could reach some 68,800 in early August. This suggests that the country has not even reached the midpoint of possible deaths.

Italy, with more than 21 thousand deceased, has the second highest death toll from the pathogen that emerged last year in China, followed by Spain with more than 18,500. Globally, the virus has killed at least 133,000 people.

After saying earlier this week that New York was through the worst of the crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday ordered the 19 million residents of your state wearing face masks or some substitutes when they are in public places where you cannot be at least two meters away from other people.

Cuomo said that 752 people died in their state in the last 24 hours, a little less than the previous day, although hospitalizations decreased, in a sign that the crisis is easing.

“If you’re going to be in public places and you can’t keep social distancing, put on a mask, ”Cuomo said at a press conference.

New York is following the example of some places that already have policies regarding facial coatings in certain circumstances, including Los Angeles.

Faced with evidence that the outbreak is slowing down in states like New York, political leaders have engaged in a heated debate over when to resume economic activity without paving the way for there is a second deadly wave of infected.

State and local governments have issued “stay home” or “shelter” orders affecting 94% of Americans to curb the spread of Covid-19. (Rts.)