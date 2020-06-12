A week in the Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital in Managua made journalist Letzira Sevilla Bolaños, from the Diario Libre digital portal, rethink the value that life represented for her.

In the midst of her recovery at home, this Nicaraguan journalist who was infected with COVID-19, reported via Skype to the Voice of america the hard moments that he lived during his convalescence.

Initially, she explained, the symptoms started with back pain and she was not associated with the new coronavirus, but what alerted her was that she started having high fevers for several days.

“My pain was lumbar and I thought it was something else, because I have kidney stones (kidney stones), until I started to present more severe symptoms,” said the journalist.

The disease began to progress rapidly and there came a time when he could barely move around in bed. “I couldn’t move. I felt like I was suffocating, ”he said.

Despite being terrified by her condition, the journalist was reluctant to attend hospitals because she knew they were saturated, but also because of hospital costs, until she was persuaded by a friend.

“I thought that I would never see my children and my mother again when I was taken to a private hospital in the country in emergencies, because I knew that they were saturated with patients and with few hospital supplies.”

Letzira Sevilla: “I thought I would never see my children again.”

At the hospital she was treated on time and until the third day she was unable to communicate with her family.

Sevilla said that her condition was complicated on several occasions due to her pre-existing diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, and she even says that there came a time when she was about to be intubated.

“I couldn’t turn over in bed because I drowned, the nurses bathed me, I used pampers; in those moments one is alone at the hand of God ”, he recalls.

The journalist affirms that whenever she went out to report or do personal errands, she used all precautionary measures to avoid becoming infected. She was afraid that the virus would reach her because of her health problems diagnosed years ago.

“I always used alcohol gel, face shield and gloves when I was going to do some (journalistic) work, but I got infected. Sometimes they ask me how did you catch it? Neither do I know ”, recounted Seville.

More than 30 journalists affected in Nicaragua

Seville is one of more than 30 journalists who have been infected with COVID-19 apparently in the exercise of their profession, according to the organization of Independent Journalists and Communicators of Nicaragua (PCIN).

Due to the high demand for support for reporters, this organization has joined other journalists’ unions to provide care and support to those affected.

Together, the journalists’ unions called a national network weeks ago, which was broadcast on social media.

For the first time, at least 30 digital and conventional media joined the broadcast, where the COVID-19 pandemic was reported and at the same time financial support was requested to cover the hospital expenses that the affected reporters have incurred.

The event raised until June 8 plus $ 17,000. “Thanks to the generosity of all the people who recognize the work carried out by independent journalists,” the organizations said in a statement.

Nicaraguan journalists continue to report as they can on the progress of COVID-19.

Measures for journalists urgent

Sergio Marín, who represents one of the Nicaraguan journalists’ organizations, affirms that the scarce financial resources of the reporters makes them vulnerable to the emergency.

The average salary for a journalist in Nicaragua is just $ 200 a month. One of the lowest in the region.

Some of the reporters have even paid for their own protection equipment that they use when they cover certain activities, journalists’ unions point out.

“Journalists’ salaries are salaries that are very, very, well below the Central American average. That is not possible, that is not sustainable. They are hardly giving for half a meal, ”Marín lamented to the VOA.

So far, a journalist has died from symptoms associated with the coronavirus in Nicaragua. His family then denounced the VOA that the death certificate was manipulated because “atypical pneumonia” was established as the cause of death.