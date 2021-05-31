More than 30 journalists who are experts in economics, society and business will give the Alcañiz communication course

More of thirty prestigious professionals They will attend as speakers to the specialized journalism course that will be taught for four days in the Teruel city of Alcañiz.

The III Course of journalism of Alcañiz 2021: ‘Creative economy and new perspectives of communication’ will be held from September 1 to 4, and will add a total of about 20 hours in which there will be individual presentations, debates and dialogues with the invited professionals, who will share their experience and answer the questions of the students.

According to the organizers, during the four days they will address “areas of communication that affect society and require in-depth worka for interpreting, translating and filtering journalists’ data to help understand the world. ”

The appointment will be face-to-face and will take place at the Alcañiz theater, which can be attended by anyone who has an interest in the subject and who have previously registered on the website of the Teruel Summer University.

“This course is a very important training opportunity and to open the perspective of journalists”, highlighted the director of the course and journalist Eva defior, during the presentation of the contest this Monday. “The economy moves the world and great social, political and domestic decisions depend on it. The pandemic has revealed to many journalists the need to know how to count the figures in an interesting and understandable way for citizens “, has asserted, pointing out that “the issues that most affect people’s day-to-day lives are the most difficult to tell.”

For his part, the mayor of Alcañiz, Ignacio Urquizu, has assured that “There is not going to be any university that is going to have a better journalism course than this one”, highlighting the initiative taken three years ago to launch a journalism course “that was important at the national level.”

Likewise, they will deliver during the course of the Pilar Narvión award, an award created in 2020 to promote the figure of the Alcañizana journalist, a reference in parliamentary journalism.

In addition, they also wanted to thank the sponsorship of the Alcañiz city council, Caja Rural de Teruel and Red Eléctrica Española, that has allowed the price of the course to be “a gift”, as assessed by Defior. They have also had the collaboration of the University of Zaragoza, as well as the organization of the Group ‘La COMARCA’ as a media partner.

More than 30 specialized journalists

Among the speakers, the Chiefs of Economy of the main media Spanish, such as SER (Javier Ruiz), El Mundo (Marcos Iriarte), El País (Iñigo de Barrón, also president of the Association of Economic Information Journalists of Spain) or the section chief of Invertia in El Español (Miguel Elizondo).

The course will have space for analysis among those who have worked abroad and have specialized in economy and society such as Miquel Roig (Deputy Director of El Confidencial and former London correspondent for Expansión), Alicia González (International Economy correspondent in El País), Javier Gallego (former El Mundo correspondent in Brussels) or Estela Santos Mazon (Expansión Economy Chief and former correspondent In New York).

The journalist Andreu Missé, founder of Alternativas Económica magazine and recognized with several prestigious national awards such as the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán Journalism Prize, will offer a class under the title ‘Inequality, capitalism and the fourth estate. Journalism as an alternative to understand the world ‘; and the renowned scientific journalist Antonio Calvo Roy, current director of sustainability at Red Eléctrica, will address the problem of communication linked to renewable energies and natural capital.

Likewise, students will have the experience of whats Communication Directors from Google Spain and Portugal (Anaïs Pérez), from the National Association of Large Distribution Companies (David Gracia), American Express Spain (Estefanía Lacarte Jadraque), Huawei (María Luisa Melo), Coca Cola (Natalia González Valdés), BlaBlaCar ( Itziar García), ManPowerGroup (María Sánchez).

Also participating will be Ángeles Sancho (Secretary of State for the Economy) and Diana Marchante (ADEA), Camino Ibarz (Térvalis) and Elisa Plumed (President of the Association of Agri-Food Journalists of Spain).

Speakers of the journalism course in Alcañiz, La Comarca

To address the scope of communication agencies Andrés Dulanto Scott (former director of digital content of EFE and CEO of Dulanto Comunicación), Mercedes García (President of Dircom Aragón and press officer of the Chamber of Commerce), Eduardo Sánchez (Comunicanza), or Santiago Izuel (Iza Comunicación) will attend

On how to land the economic issues and delving into people’s daily lives around inequality Eduardo Bayona (publico.es), Laura Olías (diario.es), Ruth Ugalde (El Confidencial) and Ana Cavero (Aragón TV-Chip Audiovisual) will speak at a round table.

It will also discuss the content with impact, from local to national, from the hand of the Head of Economy of Heraldo (Luis Humberto Menéndez), of the Aragón Newspaper (Jorge Heras Pastor), Diario de Teruel (Alicia Royo), Marisa Yubero (Aragón Radio) and Eva Defior (La COMARCA).

In addition, the person in charge of training Google News Lab For Spain and Portugal, Paula Montañá will hold a face-to-face workshop on data journalism using tools such as Google Sheets, Tabula or Flourish, among others.