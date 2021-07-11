More than 28 thousand new cases, during 3 days

MEXICO CITY.

Mexico added more than 28 thousand new infections by covid-19 in three days.

The Ministry of Health reported 9,452 cases on Thursday; 9,319, on Friday; and 9,581, yesterday. That is, 28 thousand 352 new infections so far in three days.

In addition, 232 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, amounting to 234,907 deaths from covid-19.

Hospital capacity continues to rise: 23% saturation is reported in general beds and 19% in beds with ventilators.

Also, for the fifth consecutive week, the epidemic curve of estimated active cases is increasing.

On Monday, June 7, the first increase was registered, which at that time represented 0.1% and 18,514 active cases estimated after 20 consecutive weeks of reduction. Five weeks later, the curve rose to 29%, with 61,566 assets estimated.

At the cut-off at 9:00 p.m., on Friday, July 9, 499 thousand 775 doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied.

In Mexico, 50 million 362 thousand 218 biologicals have been applied from December 24 to Friday, July 9. In total, 35 million 065 thousand 569 people over 18 years of age have at least one dose, a figure that represents an advance of 39 percent.

Of that amount, 20 million 621 thousand 383 people completed their one or two dose schedule, representing 59%, and 14 million 444 thousand 186, that is, the remaining 41% have received the first dose.

By state, Baja California has already vaccinated 79% of the adult population, while Mexico City, Baja California Sur and Yucatán have exceeded 50% progress with at least one dose. Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora and Zacatecas have immunized more than 40% of people over 18 years of age. Chiapas registers the smallest advance, with 19 percent.

Our country has received 66 million 904 thousand 585 doses of vaccines against covid-19 from laboratories: 22 million 182 thousand 225, from Pfizer BioNTech; 22 million 041 thousand 600, from AstraZeneca; 12 million SinoVac; 4 million 100 thousand, from Sputnik V; 5 million 230 thousand 760, from Cansino; and one million 350 thousand from Janssen.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ