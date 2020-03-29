New York, Washington and New Jersey are the countries with the most victims in the US



Notimex –

The United States has reached 2,226 deaths this Saturday coronavirus (COVID-19) in its territory, despite the measures imposed by President Donald Trump. The states with the most fatalities are NY, Washington Y New Jersey.

The governor of NYAndrew Cuomo confirmed during the day the death of 728 people by COVID-19 in his entity and urged to follow health protocols to save as many lives as possible. He also announced the postponement of the primary presidential elections for June 23.

NY also reported that of the population infected with coronavirusSeven thousand 328 are hospitalized and one thousand 755 in intensive care. Meanwhile, 2,276 people were discharged, implying an increase of 700 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The governor of WashingtonJay Inslee spoke today about the friction with President Donald Trump, who at a press conference later in the week said he did not believe in the great need of some governors for medical equipment.

“I will not allow personal attacks from the White House to distract me from the most important thing: eradicating the virus and keeping people in WashingtonInslee said in response to Trump’s remarks.

Despite his differences with the president, the governor announced today the deployment of 300 soldiers in the field hospital installed next to the CenturyLink field, which has 148 beds and will begin receiving patients diagnosed with coronavirus in the next week and affirmed that not yet “they have left him out of the game”.

New Jersey today reached the figure of 11,124 confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the state governor, Phil Murphy, in the last 24 hours, 2,289 new cases were detected, which is why he has announced greater severity in the ban on social events and achieved a period of 90 days of “grace” for the mortgage payment.

United States President Donald Trump said today that he is considering imposing a two-week quarantine on NY, parts of New Jersey and Connecticut to combat the spread of COVID-19.