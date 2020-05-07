More than two thousand homeless people evicted in the closing of the New York Subway.

The closing of the New York Subway from 1 to 5 a.m. He sent more than 2,000 confused homeless people to the streets and buses, after being evicted by the police.

The first day of the historic closure of the 472 New York Subway stations this morning proved to be difficult to manage, while the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) was complying with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order to close it for four hours each night to a deep cleaning by the coronavirus.

Many were frustrated by the drastic decision, summarized Daily News, a newspaper that calculated that the New York subway had accumulated over 60.7 million minutes of uninterrupted service since 1904. At the moment it is not known how long this measure will take to stop it each night.

“They didn’t make any announcements on the train,” shouted Tyrone Batte, 35, who said he is fighting the drug addiction and he spends many of his nights in the Metro. “I need help. I am not going to a shelter. I went to five years ago. I’ve been robbed. People tried to rape me three times. It’s like a prison with fewer guards. “

Batte refused the help of a group of six social workers on the platform of the Flatbush Avenue station in Brooklyn and joined eight of his fellow tramps in a buss B44 soon filled with passengers traveling free, with garbage bags and shopping carts.

Private cleaners earning $ 18 an hour came to disinfect that station once it was cleared of passengers.

But 30 minutes before, Half of the 12-person cleaning team abandoned work at this station, alleging that they were not provided with sufficient protective equipment.

“They gave us a pair of gloves, and only a few of us got masks,” said a worker who asked not to be identified because of her migratory status.

“They said they would give us a uniform. I brought my own masks. They gave me a safety vest but they forced me to return it, “he added.

The remaining cleaners quickly received fresh panties and masks after departure, and used sprayers and mops to quickly clean trains at the station, kicking off the historic journey of stopping the New York Subway, another unprecedented consequence of the coronavirus.