More than 200 injured when two subway trains, one of them self-driving, collided in Kuala Lumpur

At least 213 people were injured, dozens of them seriously, as a result of the collision of two trains in a subway tunnel in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) late on Monday, official sources reported on Tuesday.

“At least 47 people with significant injuries they have been transferred to the hospital, “Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told the media.

The authorities have opened a investigation to determine the reasons for the accident.

The head of the Dang Wangi police station, one of the main police stations in the Malaysian capital, Zainal Abdullah, told the media that a self-driving train carrying dozens of passengers it collided at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday (12:45 GMT) with another train, this empty and manually driven.

Autonomous trains, Absullah explained, are operated from a control center, which could not “detect” the arrival of the other train due to “a communication problem”, the policeman declared, according to the Free Malaysia Today portal.

For his part, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called the accident “serious” and called for an investigation into the incident.

“I have instructed the Minister of Transport and the operator [del tren] to make a in-depth research on the cause of the accident, “urged the president on Facebook.